Limpopo-born musician Shebeshxt has explained the reason behind his disinterest in accepting a deal with Nike

Shebeshxt's style involves a cool, casual Nike look that young people often imitate, but he is not interested in entering a deal with the global brand

South African social media users reacted to Shebeshxt's explanation, and many people admired him for

Shebeshxt stated that he is not interested in working with Nike. Image: Official.shebeshxt

South African musician Shebeshxt has spoken about his disinterest in working with a global fashion brand, Nike.

The Limpopo star's fashion often includes Nike head-to-toe, and he has inspired some of his biggest fans to wear the brand. When Tyla signed with the brand, people said Shebe would be better suited.

However, when asked if he would ever sign with them, Shebeshxt showed disinterest in this, and the fans are talking.

Shebeshxt on working with Nike

In a video clip posted by Constitution_94, Shebeshxt revealed in an interview why he would turn down an offer from Nike. He denied some of the rumours that he is sponsored by the brand, saying he worked hard.

"The Nike that I wear from head to toe is mine. I bought it. I am not sponsored by Nike. I don't want their sponsorship. Why would I?" Shebe asked.

The Rato Laka star stated that there could be conflict in the near future should a fan take photos of him wearing a competing brand while signed with Nike. He claimed that this could lead to conflict, and he could end up getting sued.

"You know what would probably happen. Nike would sign a R10 million, 10-year contract with me. They will then enslave me. The moment I get posted on social media wearing Adidas stuff, Nike will come and sue me and demand their R10 back. That time I would have chowed their money. They will go after my assets," he revealed.

The internet went into a frenzy in October 2025 when people joked about Shebeshxt wearing stolen Nike.

Mzansi dissects Shebeshxt's video

Some people reacted to Shebeshxt's video saying he was smart by thinking this way, while others claimed Nike would never look his way, given his past controversies.

@Lebo_Alexis_ reacted:

"I didn't know he's a little bit smart."

@kwenasekwele responded:

"Even if he wanted Nike was not gonna associate themselves with Shebe's lifestyle they very strict."

@askarimahlaka shared:

"It makes sense because he knows he's reckless. Notwithstanding what he's saying on the surface, he's actually 100% correct,you need discipline to handle big sponsorship deals, and he's self-aware enough to admit he lacks it."

@tlokwa__ said:

"NikeSA will never collaborate with him bt if he was an international artist, the Nike International would’ve given him a chance. Local all of our local artists don’t qualify for Nike International, all of them! Most International brands don’t associate themselves with locals."

Shebeshxt can be spotted wearing Nike clothing on many occassions. Image: Official.shebeshxt

