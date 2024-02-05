A lady took to social media to celebrate and praise her little sister for driving her to work while she was experiencing driving anxiety

In the clip, one can see the stunner's younger sibling driving her to work in a white car while it is still dark outside

The little sister's grand gesture touched the online community as they flocked to the comments praising her good deed

Having a sibling who is always ready and willing to step in for you is a gift from God that should not be taken lightly. In a heartwarming video, a woman celebrated her sister, who stepped up for her when she needed her the most.

A South African woman took to social media to appreciate her younger sibling in a TikTok video. Iamge:@alexiis_phiri

Source: UGC

A young lady celebrates her sister

A TikTok video posted by @alexiis_phiri shows the little sister driving her to work. @alexiis_phiri revealed that she was experiencing driving anxiety, and her sister was kind enough and willing to help her. She said her sister drove her at four am to work because she could not bring herself to do so due to her driving anxiety.

Taking to TikTok, @alexiis_phiri captioned her video post saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"To my baby sister who had to wake up at 4 am to drive me to work when I was battling my driving anxiety."

The clip left many people emotional while gathering over 58.5 K viewers, thousands of likes, and many comments.

Watch the video below:

The grand gesture touched online users

The video of the young lady being celebrated and appreciated by her big sister touched many people on social media. They flooded the comments section, praising her for her good deed, while others shared their experiences with driving anxiety.

Penny453 said:

"I remember my driving July 2010 kwasala ukuthi ishaye isidudla emgwaqeni but manje kusuka amaphepha kusale amakhadibhodi"

ladywithagoldensmile1 opened up about having driving anxiety, saying:

"I also struggle with it. It is a pity I don’t have anyone to take the baby steps with me."

To which she responded by encouraging the woman, adding:

Alexiis_Phiri · Creator

"But you will get there, my love whatever you do, don’t give up."

Thingolenkosazana shared:

"The anxiety is really real...it's been two weeks."

Issah said:

"I have that driving anxiety. I pray every day for that destiny helper."

First-time mom shares panic attack while shopping for baby in a TikTok video

Briefly News previously reported on a heartwarming clip shared by @witney8 on TikTok, which shows a young woman who appears to be crying in the shop.

The lady revealed that she had a panic attack when she went out shopping for her first child's items. However, her friend arrived to save the day. She helps her pick out the baby stuff that she may need.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News