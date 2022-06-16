AKA may be a talented rapper and songwriter, but Mzansi social media users feel the star needs to improve his cooking

The Fela In Versace rapper recently showed off his cooking skills in an Instagram post, and peeps have been roasting him since then

Many said even Tito Mboweni is better than the rapper who failed dismally at an attempt to make a prawn curry

AKA's rap game may be on another level but his cooking, not so much. The rapper thought he was flexing when he headed to the Gram to show his followers how to make a mouth-watering pot of prawn curry.

Fans made fun of rapper AKA's cooking skills after he posted a video making prawn curry. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Peeps came out with notebooks ready to take notes from the Supa Mega himself, but they stopped halfway. Not only were fans shocked by the unusual list of ingredients but the execution too.

According to The South African, peeps took screenshots of the award-winning rapper's pot of soup and posted it on Twitter for more opinions.

Mzansi had a field day with the rapper, dragging him for his cooking skills. Some compared him to former finance minister Tito Mboweni, who is regarded as the worst celebrity cook.

@LeendorM said:

"What AKA did to those prawns can never be undone!"

@1992sFinest commented:

"AKA added Knorr beef and onion soup to his prawns?"

@Miss_Godi added:

"Ever since AKA made that mess with prawns, everyone is coming for his neck."

@SavagexKelcy noted:

"Beef and onion soup aside, those shrimp died a second death with how long he cooked them..."

"That's garlic, not potatoes": Tito Mboweni threatened to make a lamb curry and he didn't disappoint

In more related news, Briefly News reported that Tito Mboweni is known for his bravery in the kitchen and Mzansi dreads the next dish he threatens to cook.

He did not let South Africa sleep in peace on Sunday night as he showed off his lamb curry, step by step.

At one point, the country breathed a collective sigh of relief when the former finance minister said he'd have to cancel the curry due to load-shedding.

