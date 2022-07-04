Mpho wa Badimo has South Africa in the palm of her hand after sharing some up close and personal pictures of her latest family gathering

Big Brother Mzansi S eason 3 winner, Mpho wa Badimo shared some wholesome content with her fans and Mzansi could not get over how happy her family looks

S Mpho wa Badimo and her partner Themba Broly also captured the attention of netizens as they looked cozy together

Big Brother Mzansi winner Mpho wa Badimo showed off her family vacation. The reality star shared how she spends time with her partner, who is also from Big Brother, Themba Broly.

Mpho was Badimo is living her best life with Themba Broly and her family. Netizens were happy to get a close look into Mpho's life. Image: Istagram/@mpho_wa_badimo

Mpho wa Badimo is a clear favourite as many South Africans thoroughly enjoyed seeing the reality star spending time with her family and beau, Themba Broly.

Mpho wa Badimo stuns with Themnba Broly on family vacation

Mpho wa Badimo's name has been on the trending list following her gorgeous appearance at the Durban July 2022. Fans could not get enough of Mpho as many reacted to the pictures that the South African reality star posted on social media. Mpho spends some time with her family in Durban Ballito.

In the pictures Mpho shared on IG stories, Mpho spent the day with her little family. She painted a picture of serenity within her family as there were a plethora of snaps with her boyfriend Themba. The reality show star can be seen cuddling with her son while enjoying the beach view. Mpho is also happy and laughing with her mother, Mrs Vundla, as she playfully touches her mother's hair.

Mpho Wa Badimo was in Durban, Ballito with her family and Themba Broly which melted Mzansi's hearts. Image: Instagram/@mpho_was_badimo

Netizens in awe of Mpho wa Badimo and her family

Fans could not get over the wholesome content as many took to Twitter to share their joy at seeing Mpho and her family. The pictures were especially touching considering that the Big Brother Mzansi winner had a difficult past.

@remophallo commented:

"I’m so emotional looking at Mpho’s IG stories I love this for her❤️ #MphoWaBadimo"

@Pale_mphamo wrote:

"Mpho's IG story is so refreshing ❤️It feels good too be seeing Mvundla's family having a great time."

@wukster2 commented:

"Thempho content always good for the soul. #MphoWaBadimo #ThembaBroly."

@NikiweNgcobo wrote:

"Bonding session ✔️ncooh Mphoza this is lovely #MphoWaBadimo."

@Grace32402146 commented:

"Aaah man this just melts my heart ❤❤❤beautiful moments lovely #MphoWaBadimo "

@Salvati66529615 added:

"Soooo beautiful #Mphowabadimo"

'BBMzansi' S3 winner Mpho Wa Badimo surprised with roses and cake by bae

Briefly News previously reported that the winner of Big Brother Mzansi Season 3, Mpho Wa Badimo, had South African social media users fighting back tears after sharing a video of how her bae, Season 3 finalist Themba Broly, surprised her with unexpected spoils.

Mpho posted a video of the moment on Twitter which shows her in a vehicle and overcome with emotion as someone identified as Karabo hands her a bouquet of pink roses, a note and a cake on behalf of her man.

