Big Brother Mzansi is facing bans in some African countries due to LGBTIQ+ restrictions,

This has allegedly prevented viewers from accessing the show

South Africans' said they are unfazed by the homophobic countries

Big Brother Mzansi fans from all over Africa have been wondering why they are not enjoying their favourite show in their different countries.

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ has allegedly been banned in some African countries. Image: @sirlawrencemaleka

Source: Instagram

Big Brother Mzansi banned in some African countries

The moment many Big Brother Mzansi viewers have been waiting for is finally here. Fans have been counting down to the show's premiere, but unfortunately, not everyone can access the show.

A social media user with the handle @TWEETORACLE answered many Big Brother Mzansi viewers' questions about why they can't access the show in their different countries. The post noted that Big Brother Mzansi cannot be streamed in some African countries because of the LGBTIQ+ restrictions. The post read:

"I think the main reason why #BBMzansi is NOT showing in many African countries is cos of the Zero Tolerance for LGBT content. That's the MAIN reason actually!!"

SA weighs in on Big Brother Mzansi being banned

South Africans are unbothered by the reports that Big Brother Mzansi was banned in some African countries because of some restrictions.

@LungiYou wrote:

"So in other countries, if you're gay or lesbian you will never enter that Big Brother house for the rest of your life."

@robert_dainah commented:

"Zero tolerance from who, every county have gays. You guys u have a lot of celebs which are gays."

@LovesStraight added:

"The likes of Bobrisky have huge followings, meaning they have lowkey stans, they don't wanna live in their truth "

@ontiretse27 said:

"If you can’t watch from your country then it means they denied the broadcasting … simple as that."

@Flowfy02 wrote:

"Zero tolerance my we hv James brown, bob risky N any one else doin their thin. We hv that dude on #RHOLagos representing his community Yet there is zero tolerance for LGBT? They show us telemundo with gay scenes on dstv yet we can’t watch #BBMzansi they can flip over."

Big Brother Mzansi contestant Yolanda already SA’s favourite

Briefly News previously reported that Big Brother Mzansi Season 4 kicked off over the weekend and social media users are already picking sides. The show has been charting trends as Mzansi dish their thoughts on the vibrant contestants.

It's that time of the year when South Africans take to social media to show love and support for their favourite housemates. The show kicked off on a high note and fans already have the contestants they will be voting for.

Source: Briefly News