Talented Mzansi TV stars Lunathi Mampofu and Zenande Mfenyana kept fans glued to their screens after delivering a masterful performance on the hit show, Inimba.

Both stars produced memorable roles in an emotionally charged scene, leaving fans in awe of their performances on the Mzansi Magic hit show.

Lunathhi Mampofu and Zenande Mfenyana's perofrmance on 'Inimba' impressed local fans.

Source: Instagram

As fans continue to tune into the new hit show, the pair’s performances have earned mass approval across Mzansi.

Inimba stars impress local TV lovers

Watch the clip in the video below:

While the pair have impressed on the small screen, they have both spoken out about the local film industry, stating several issues such as non-payment and the influence of social media.

Mampofu exposed the struggles when she admitted to having sold assets such as her house and cars due to financial issues.

Watch a preview for Inimba in the video below:

Despite the struggles experienced by both stars off-screen, they were still able to produce noteworthy performances, while Mfenyana continues to earn praise.

Local show 'Inimba' has become a fan favourite among local TV fans.

Source: Instagram

Fans praise Mzansi TV stars

Local netizens reacted on social media to praise the talented duo, saying Inimba has quickly become one of their favourite shows.

LeeMpaki loved the scene:

“It was heated.”

DozThebe isa fan of the show:

“‘Inimba’ has great writers who one can tell are fans of the art. Cos the lines, the body language, the production (the DOP and team are really at work), the cast and how they feed off each other is truly beautiful to watch! We, the audience at home, are left in awe every episode.”

Kingzz_m recently became a fan:

“I recently discovered this show last Sunday. I got hooked, so I am always behind with an episode. Top-class acting there.”

TboozeSA admired the talent on show:

“Great acting. It’s like they live what they are acting. You can see and feel their emotions.”

AfricaFor3333 loves Inimba:

“Best telenovela right now.”

Bukhosi_mino made a prediction:

“At this rate, Zenande is gunning for a SAFTA award.”

Nozi_Livhuwani rates the duo highly:

“These two are stars.”

YamLove_ was amazed:

“Spectacular acting skills!”

MinyaYonela said Inimba is worth watching:

“This is what TV should be about, pure talent, not these influencers.”

Zintle25190632 kept their eyes on the screen:

“Yerrr this scene was so intense, all my queens carried.”

Zenande Mfenyana lays into issues affecting Mzansi’s film industry

As reported by Briefly News, actress Zenande Mfenyana described various issues affecting the local film industry after years in the business.

The talented Inimba star explained how outside factors such as social media have a negative impact on the South African film industry.

