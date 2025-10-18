Bafana Bafana sealed their spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a convincing 3-0 win over Rwanda at Mbombela Stadium

Thapelo Morena shared a heartfelt moment with his wife and children after the final whistle, capturing the hearts of South Africans online

The Morena family’s growing online presence continues to endear them to fans, with Carol’s family vlogs showcasing their close-knit bond

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns star Thapelo Morena shared a touching moment with his family after South Africa sealed qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The scene unfolded at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday, 14 October 2025, following Bafana’s 3-0 triumph over Rwanda in their final Group C qualifier.

Thapelo Morena during the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 3rd place match between South Africa and DR Congo at Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny. Photo: Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

Morena, who played 35 minutes before being substituted due to a suspected muscle injury, was seen embracing his wife, Carol, and their three children at full-time. The heartwarming exchange, captured on camera, quickly spread across social media, with fans praising the footballer for his humility and devotion to family.

Fans applaud Morena’s family values and online presence

The Morena family has become one of the most admired households in South African sport. Carol’s lifestyle and family vlogs have built a growing online following, drawing attention from both brands and supporters who celebrate the couple’s strong bond.

Videos of the family’s joyful pitchside celebration went viral on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, showing Morena’s daughters gleefully congratulating their father. “Thapelo Morena and his beautiful family,” one fan wrote, sharing clips that captured the unity and joy surrounding Bafana’s historic qualification.

The victory saw Bafana Bafana book their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, marking a milestone moment for the national team and an unforgettable one for Morena’s family.

How did South Africans react to the viral moment

Social media reactions:

@NgwenyaSmm:

“Yellowman must not see this picture 😂😂😂.”

@TomKhosa:

“Forever smiling!”

@LeMsira1:

“Nice.”

@KatNcala:

“Beautiful ❤️.”

@Sakrili1:

“The young one thinks this is Sundowns here 😂😂.”

@Bonno_Mowitha:

“Money and discipline.”

@Nolofy:

“We need to see more of this. It can’t only be for rugby and cricket. Even when a soccer player’s wife gives birth, there’s never any mention of it, but when a rugby player becomes a new dad, it’s everywhere. Pollock’s new dad status is fed to us like wildfire.”

@biggerph:

“He’s not giving her a chance to breathe; every year it’s maternity leave 😂.”

@Denzhetshikala2:

“The lil girl thinks it’s a Sundowns win 😂 That’s so cute.”

@shaniyah_n:

“The babies look like their dad.”

@Mngqusho_:

“This guy is always smiling.”

@Mandla19703612:

“The second-born will remain a Dawana.”

Thapelo Morena during the FIFA Series 2024 Algeria match between Andorra and South Africa at Stade 19 Mai 1956 on March 21, 2024, in Annaba, Algeria. Photo: Richard Pelham

Source: Getty Images

FIFA President sends a heartfelt message to South Africa

Briefly News previously reported that FIFA President Gianni Infantino extended his congratulations, acknowledging South Africa’s return to the international spotlight.

Bafana Bafana’s qualification not only reflects their growth on the pitch under Hugo Broos but also reignites hope and excitement among South African football fans, signalling the start of a new era of national pride and international competition.

Source: Briefly News