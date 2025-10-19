South Africans were divided after they found out that the Shoprite CEO got a raise earlier this week

South Africans recently found out that the Shoprite CEO got a raise earlier this week, with a total salary of R87 million.

SA was divided after they learned about the millions the Shoprite CEO made this year.

Source: Getty Images

A Mzansi chap was not amused by the news and lashed out online on behalf of the Shoprite staff:

“R87 Million for the CEO and R3800 for the worker? The gap is far too much, and that's what's wrong with this country. I’m not saying the workers should also get millions, but they deserve a salary that provides a stable living... This is not right.”

SA learns about Shoprite CEO’s salary

Last Tuesday, news of Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht scored big when his remuneration rose by close to R4 million, taking his total salary to R87 million. An article by Business Tech explained that Engelbrecht received an inflationary increase of 6.0% in his salary for the 2025 financial year.

According to an article by Market Screener, as of May 2025, Shoprite assistants made R32.43 per hour, which is said to be more than 12.6% of the national minimum wage for that category. Cashiers make about R33.41 per hour, and an average monthly salary is estimated at R5000 to R6000.

SA shares opposing views about Shoprite CEO’s salary

Social media users shared their thoughts on the matter in a thread of comments:

A man on TikTok lashed out after learning about the Shoprite CEO's beefy raise.

Source: Getty Images

@The Script Dr ✍🏿 wrote:

“Start your own business if you want to be rich and stop complaining.”

@Mosa Ntwampe explained:

“Some of y'all are commenting from a point of privilege and missing the point this gentleman is making.”

@user96781556490 commented:

“Without workers, the company is nothing.”

@Thompson Gumbe pointed out:

“To everyone saying the CEO deserves it because of leadership and risk taking, etc, let every packer, till operator, and the low-earning not pitch for five days.”

@So...Met Rudi shared:

“I know of a man who took R2 billion for free, while people are dying in the hospital?”

@09:23:57 commented:

“Bro, I’m working at Spar earning R6k as a Cash Office Clerk when I saw the payslip of the store manager. I was fed up. The dude is earning R35k. I count money every day and anytime, it’s like they are being told to fire those who complain and demand a raise!”

@Zac The German Machine 🇩🇪wrote:

“Shoprite can afford to pay a minimum of R10000 salary to an average employee and still make profits of more than R10 billion per month. Estimate calculations based on their revenue. People are being exploited. Modern slavery.”

@Prince Mlungisi Ndamase👑🇿🇦 said:

“Capitalism is evil and inhumane. It maximises profit at the expense of the workers.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

