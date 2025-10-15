South African women were losing it after watching Scotts Maphuma's latest music video

The Amapiano star showed off his ripped physique, and the ladies could barely keep their composure

However, many more social media users voiced their criticism of Maphuma's slim frame and his new song

Scotts Maphuma's new music video received rave reactions on social media.

Source: Instagram

South African Amapiano sensation Scotts Maphuma is once again trending on social media. Thankfully, it's not over another scandal.

The Sya'Waver hitmaker recently shot a music video for the song, which features Uncool MC, Mluusician, dlaLA regal and Shaun Stylist, and had everybody talking.

On 15 October 2025, a preview of the video surfaced online, shared by Twitter (X) user ReleGlo, who commented on Maphuma's slim frame. She captioned the post saying:

"Scott Maphuma has an 18-pack."

The clip sees the shirtless Amapiano star dancing with the featured artists, who can be seen vibing to the song throughout the visuals.

Scotts Maphuma's 'Sya'Waver' music video drove the ladies crazy.

Source: Instagram

The music video premiered on 5 September and has generated over 2.7 million views. It has also reached the number 20 spot on the YouTube Music Global chart for the Top 100 music videos in South Africa.

In terms of streaming dominance, the song was played over 1.2 million times on Spotify and has joined the list of Maphuma's most popular songs on the platform.

Reacting to the short clip, the ladies went crazy for the beloved Amapiano star and confessed their feelings for him with hilarious messages.

Watch Scotts Maphuma's music video below:

South Africa reacts to Scotts Maphuma's video

The ladies couldn't keep calm after seeing Scotts Maphuma's ripped physique. Read some of their comments below:

enbyfatale_ said:

"Y'all wanted to burn me at the stake for saying he’s hot."

enbyfatale_ confused:

"I kinda need him."

khanyisile_____ wrote:

"I might want him a little bit."

Mzansi had plenty to say about Scotts Maphuma's latest music video.

Source: Instagram

On the other hand, some peeps criticised Scotts' slim frame.

Mphozesta said:

"Eish eish eish! And this is why a little bit of bench presses are necessary to build muscle over those ribs, bafwethu."

tthor_4 joked:

"If chest pain were a person."

Meanwhile, others did not hold back with their criticism of the Amapiano star's new song.

Levi_MoGuy was tired:

"These songs have reached the end of their trend. They can stop now."

_WendyHouse_ was not impressed:

"This has to be Scotts' worst song."

Tshepotsotetsii wrote:

"Nah, all these Scotts songs sound the same."

JustLara26 wasn't interested;

"I already know what the music sounds like without opening this."

Source: Briefly News