Murdah Bongz had Mzansi concerned after he shared a video of his nose covered in blood at Cape Town International Airport on Sunday, 1 June 2025

Later on the same day, Murdah Bongz posted a series of posts seemingly addressing the concerning video

Netizens reacted to the posts with some suggesting he may have used the dramatic post to promote his new song, while others sent him messages of love, prayer, and encouragement

Murdah Bongz had South Africans worried over the weekend when he shared a video of his nose covered in blood while in Cape Town. The video left his fans with more questions than answers, and Murdah Bongz has spoken following the incident.

Murdah Bongz speaks out after sharing video of bloody nose

Murdah Bongz, real name Bongani Mohosana, shared a video of himself with a bloody nose at Cape Town International Airport in the early hours of Sunday, 1 June 2025.

In a deleted Instagram post, the Mohigan Sun hitmaker suggested that he was on the verge of giving up on his music career. The emotional breakdown left music fans agitated and seeking answers.

Taking to his Instagram account later on the same day he shared the concerning video, Murdah Bongz shared lyrics from his recently released single Blessings, which features Brenden Praise and Nontokozo Mkhize. The post was captioned:

“Izwi lakhe linamandla libukhali, lizing’bazonke. Umhlaba wehlukanis’ wahlulela imicabango nokudlinza kwenhliziyo. Jehovah vivinya inhliziyo. (His word is powerful and sharp, it is all. The world divided’ and judged the thoughts and the heart breaks. Jehovah tests the heart.)”

In a subsequent post, Murdah Bongz shared footage of him performing at the MTN Bushfire 2025 event in Eswatini. The music producer gave an unforgettable performance that it was hard to believe that he was the same artist who’d threatened to quit the music industry a few hours before.

Even his caption suggested that he had reconsidered his thoughts. The post was captioned:

“'RE BATHO'…WE ARE ALL WE HAVE... THE SHOW GOES ON!!!!Re sebetsa ka mmino…Ö ❤️”

Netizens weigh in on Murdah Bongz's post after concerning video

In the comments under his first post, fans asked Murdah Bongz to address the video head-on. Others suggested that he’d used the incident to market his new song, while some wished him well.

Here are some of the reactions:

inga_the_ginger said:

“I hope you're good. If you don’t reply to this, I’ll camp by the security gate since we live in the same estate. Please answer. Are you OK, my brother?”

theresho_mmatli asked:

“Are you going to tell us what happened? And are you okay? Or vele u want us to suffer wena Bongani?”

shetocada suggested:

“Bongane, that bloodied face incident? 😢🙌 Bold move! I see what you did there - using that shock value to promote this song, and I’ve got to admit, it's stuck in my head now! 👏😢🙌”

mamavahunter urged:

“Hang in there, Bongani, we love and support you, Tata Asante.”

siyethembafezeka76 said:

“May God protect you, your family still needs you, we love your music, God is in control.”

