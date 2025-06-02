Oscar Mbo was one of the acts at the Heineken House experience this past Saturday, 31 May 2025

The show took place at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, and he brought his energy and jam-packed set

Also joining the Vuka hitmaker was Focalistic, Scotts Maphuma, Nkosazana Daughter and many others

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Oscar Mbo lit up the dance floor during his Heineken House set. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

The groovy anthems of amapiano, the thumping beats of Afrohouse and Afrotech, the soothing vocals of soul music, and punchy bars of hip-hop, all gelled under one roof at the Heineken House experience this past Saturday, 31 May 2025.

Oscar Mbo delivers lively performance

Vuka hitmaker, Oscar Mbo, brought the heat at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, performing some of his greatest hit songs.

Oscar Mbo performed some of his greatest sets at the Heineken House in Johannesburg. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Also joining the Vuka hitmaker to entertain the crowd were Amapiano stars Focalistic, Scotts Maphuma, Nkosazana Daughter, Daliwonga, and rappers Blxckie, K.O, Kwesta and Manando hitmaker Emtee.

How Oscar Mbo feels about Heineken House

According to TshisaLIVE, the muso, who just became a father for the second time, said he was ecstatic to perform at the show. He also revealed that he would be launching his clothing brand just in time for summer.

“I'm over the moon. This is super incredible, and it is just out of this world. I'm over the moon, this is super incredible. I am focusing on making music and my brand. With new ranges that are going to drop in summer,” he told the news publication.

It's refreshing to see Oscar Mbo steering clear of drama following his string of alleged rude behaviour towards Limpopo artists.

What happened between Oscar Mbo and Makhadzi

At first, he allegedly pulled Makhadzi's USB at the Macufe Music Festival in Bloemfontein. This caused her performance to be reduced to 20 minutes. He also apparently mistreated Kharishma as well.

These incidents caused him to be banned from setting foot in the province. On Facebook Live, Makhadzi went on a rant and accused Oscar of pulling a PR stunt.

Responding to Makhadzi's post, Oscar Mbo apologised on behalf of his team, stating that he was not sure if his team member did indeed pull her USB. “Have to say something as well. Please put yourself in my shoes," Oscar said.

Oscar Mbo was accused of kicking Kharishma off stage at the Blouberg Spring Annual festival, at the Senwabarwana Stadium in Limpopo, Saturday, 28 September 2025.

He said, "Apologies to you, my sister. The communication we had with the promoter of the event and the change of times was clearly not communicated. We were booked for three events, all done by one promoter. They changed times on one show, affecting all three shows" he said.

Oscar Mbo shows baby's face with Lerato Phasha

In a previous report from Briefly News, musician Oscar Mbo and his longtime partner, Lerato Phasha, welcomed their newborn son and shared his picture online.

Peeps had mixed reactions to the picture, with some congratulating the couple while others questioned the decision to show the baby's face so soon.

Source: Briefly News