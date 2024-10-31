Oscar Mbo faces a potential ban from performing in Limpopo after allegedly sabotaging performances by Makhadzi and Karishma, causing an event to be postponed due to threats from their fans

Makhadzi and Karishma's supporters are vocal about boycotting events to defend their favourite artists

While some social media users feel Oscar should be forgiven, others support the consequences he faces for his actions

Oscar Mbo might never be allowed to set foot or perform in the Limpopo province again. The popular musician caused a buzz for allegedly sabotaging top female artists from the province.

Makhadzi and Karishma's fans threaten to boycott shows

BET award-winning star Makhadzi and Karishma's fans do no play when it comes to their favourite celebs. Many have allegedly threatened to boycott events after what he reportedly did to Makhadzi and Kharishma.

According to a post on X by MDN News, an event in Limpopo has been postponed due to threats against Oscar Mbo. Part of the post read:

"Oscar Mbo has been banned in Limpopo after being accused of sabotaging performances by Makhadzi and Karishma. An event in Limpopo was called off due to threats from fans of Makhadzi and Karishma against Oscar Mbo, who was set to perform."

Fans react to Oscar Mbo being banned from Limpopo

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the news. Some noted that Oscar should be forgiven because he apologised, while others said the Yes God hitmaker deserves what's happening to him.

@ShiloteW commented:

"This will also affect Makhadzi and Kharishma in other provinces, not good at all 🤔"

@Official_Khaps wrote:

"No, it wont Makhadzi and Kharishma didn't do anything to anyone unlike Oscar who brought all this hate to himself."

@Iconic_Cure added:

"Ok, We As Nation Need To Cancel Limpopo And Makhadzi. They Must Fall Under Zimbabwe For This."

@FransSekonya commented:

"AKA was warned not to enter KZN again. He refused to listen, and the rest is history."

@TheRealSmomoh said:

"And what Limpopians are rallying for, they mean business. They can do him dirty."

Oscar Mbo apologises to Kharishma for kicking her off the stage

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that controversial musician Oscar Mbo has issued another heartfelt apology to Kharishma and her team for removing her on stage during her performance. Oscar apologised during a recent interview with L-Tido.

Oscar Mbo has spoken out after being blasted for sabotaging Limpopo star Kharishma's performance. The star reportedly removed the singer from the stage while she was still performing.

