Halala: Mzansi Feels Inspired by Young Civil Engineering Graduate from Wits

A young and beautiful lady has just joined many South Africans in conquering the Wits University edge as she graduated

Xalamukani Baloyi is a hit on social media channels for her stellar achievement in clinching a degree in Civil Engineering from Wits

The brilliant woman is seen receiving all the blessings from her lovely mother, who also attended her graduation ceremony

A young South African graduate is in a celebratory mood as she recently conquered the Wits University edge. Xalamukani Baloyi is a new graduate from the Braamfontein-based tertiary institution.

According to the Varsity World Facebook page, Baloyi bagged a degree in Civil Engineering and she is now celebrated by many South African academics and social media users. The stunning Mzansi lady is seen in a viral post getting all the blessings from her lovely mother.

Xalamukani’s mother was present at her daughter’s big graduation day and dressed to kill to mark this special occasion for the family.

The stunning woman wrote on her social media space:

"Wits edge conquered!! The University of the Witwatersrand - Xalamukani Baloyi Candidate Civil Engineer.”

Another young South African lady has graduated from Wits University. Image: @VarsityWorld/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The post reads:

@Hlawulo Mceke said:

“I have never seen a Baloyi who's not smart. All Baloyis are actually very intelligent people and business people... congratulations.”

@Rochelle Brink said:

“Congratulations young lady.”

@Given Bulani said:

“I love what I see, recognition everywhere.”

@Ntsindiso Salvation said:

“Congratulations.”

@Michael Thato said:

“Congratulations Khalanga.”

