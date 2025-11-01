South Africa Relates After Woman’s Little Sister Shares Hilarious Birthday Rules in TikTok Video
- A woman on TikTok posted the notes she received from her sister, who was celebrating her birthday
- The lady showed how seriously her younger sister took getting special treatment on her birthday
- People were thoroughly amused by the video of the young girl who wanted others to know how she envisioned her special day
A woman on TikTok showed people her younger sister's hilarious personality. The little girl showed people that she expected everything to go her way.
The video of the youngest sister making plans for her birthday received thousands of likes. The comments showed that people related to the sentiments the little girl shared on her birthday.
In a video on TikTok by @lia68483, a woman showed others that she has a little sister who knew exactly how she wanted her birthday. The girl wrote down everything she expected from others on her special day. Her demands included that she did not want to be sent around all the time, shouted at or disagreed with for her birthday. She included other preferences, such as getting a new phone on her birthday and threatened small birthday cake pieces if any of the rules were broken.
South Africans amused by kid
Many people were in stitches over the little girl who showed she knows exactly what she wants. Online users were in stitches as they wondered whether the lady, @lia68483 would grant the little girls' wishes. Watch the video of the girl's birthday rules below:
Rene Bogoshi was amused:
"There is a serious issue with the cake 😭🤣🤣🤣!!! I’m screaming at “smallest piece of cake EVER” 😭😭✋🏼✋🏼"
Nooza wakwa Nhlapo said:
"If you guys had behaved last year, she would not have reached this level, so plz follow the rules🤝"
mimi said:
"Please make sure these rules are followed🙏🏼Asidlali la my sistah! 😂😭"
ofentseraseroka exclaimed:
"These might be my new birthday rules!!!"
lameeeee_🍽️ said:
"It's her day after all, she's valid for all that 😭"
Stha 4xMTN8 Champion🏴☠️ was amused:
"'Don't disagree with me' aka this is not a democracy, we run a dictatorship around here! 🤣"
K H A N Y A❤️🦁| YouTuber🎬 wanted the best for the little girl:
"I really hope no one shouted at ruined her day because it ain’t worth the smallest piece of cake 😭"
❤️Siya_Phumelela❤️said:
"No mara, the cake flavour suggestion is so true cause you get your flavour on your birthday please this one is my birthday 👀💁🏾♀"
Mokopu1812 wondered:
"Don’t send me around? lol…. I felt that because parents don’t care, they will send you to the shops 10 minutes before your birthday lunch."
