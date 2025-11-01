Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef has responded to discussions about the club’s title credentials this season.

Amakhosi were back to winning ways in the Betway Premiership on Friday, October 31, 2025, after claiming a narrow win over Durban City at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban.

Although the Glamour Boys have experienced an inconsistent start to the 2025/26 Betway Premiership campaign, they find themselves in third place on the log with 19 points from ten matches, keeping them within touching distance of the leaders.

Speaking after the match, Ben Youssef made it clear that Kaizer Chiefs are focused on challenging for the league title. He explained that the club’s ambitions remain consistent every season, as they always aim to compete for every competition they participate in — including the Carling Cup, Nedbank Cup, the league, and the CAF Confederation Cup.

He noted that the team has shown resilience despite a difficult spell in which they drew three games and lost one. Now, with momentum on their side following a recent win, Ben Youssef said they will continue to fight and see where their efforts take them by the end of the campaign.

Chiefs will look to build on their current form when they host Orbit College at FNB Stadium on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

Source: Briefly News