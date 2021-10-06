The mayor of the Greater Giyani Municipality Basani Shibambu recently conferred an honorary doctorate despite not having the authority to do so

Shibambu bestowed the prestigious academic honour on the Limpopo-based entertainer July Mabunda, popularly known as Buti Majulie

Mabunda first came to the attention of Mzansi a few years ago after videos of him saying "Yena aya kwini" caused a frenzy on social media

A Greater Giyani Municipality mayor has been left having to answer the question: 'Yena aya kwini' (where was her mind) when she decided to bestow an honorary doctorate on entertainer July Mabunda.

The development has left social media asking the same thing, effectively turning the tables on the Limpopo funny man, whose claim to fame came about as a result of the now-popular phrase, "yena aya kwini", which he coined in 2017.

A Limpopo mayor finds herself in hot water for illegally conferring an honorary doctorate. Image: @danielmarven, Greater Giyani Municipality.

The mayor, Basani Shibambu, who saw fit to confer the prestigious academic honour has since become the subject of an inquiry.

According to the Higher Education Act, an independent school or private education institution does not carry the authority to confer an honorary doctorate.

Images of the purported doctorate ceremony have been widely shared on social media, to which Saffas have responded hysterically.

Mabunda, popularly known as Buti Majulie, is a Tsonga man with dwarfism. he became an instant sensation four years ago after videos of him throwing the famous catchphrase around went viral on social media.

Now, with Mabunda again in the spotlight, Saffas have taken to the Twitter streets to have a good old laugh at the entire sham.

Mzansi left in stitches over dubious doctorate

Briefly News sorts through the comments to bring readers all the interesting commentary to the trending news story.

@SakhileAzania pleaded:

"They must leave Dr Aya Kwini alone."

@GezaniEdson wrote:

"Dr Majulie..... Yena aya kwini?"

@Ronny_Mkhonto shared:

"Buti Majulie 'Yena aya kwini' received an honorary doctorate. He is now Dr Majulie."

@ThembarifumoS added:

"Yena Aya Kwini now is Dr Julius."

