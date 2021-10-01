Stunning graduate took to social media to make it known that she worked hard for her qualifications, her looks got her nowhere

Social media user @_LihleLutuka shared grad snaps where she let peeps know she managed an impressive 19 distinctions

The comment section was quickly flooded with touching comments made by peeps who were inspired by @_LihleLutuka’s post

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Saucy social media user @_LihleLutuka made it known that she is not just looks, sis has a head full of brains. Beauty and brains, what more could you ask for?

Social media user @_LihleLutuka shared grad snaps, making it clear that she is not all just looks. Image: @_LihleLutuka

Source: Twitter

Taking to social media to show off her skills with some fire grad snaps, @_LihleLutuka made it known that she is not only a model but a graduate with 19 distinctions. What a wow!

Yes, honey, tell them!

@_LihleLutuka posted:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“Carrying 19 distinctions is not an easy job Thought I should take off my gown to ease the weight off my shoulders and just to show off my model side ITS THE DETAILS FOR ME”

Seeing @_LihleLutuka’s post, peeps were blown away by her pure beauty and utter brilliance. The comment section was blazing with awesome messages celebrating the hottie graduate.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@keebterry said:

“Congratulations sthandwa sami….umuhle ”

@MonniHluluw said:

“Congratulations sis all the best and you look so beautiful ❤”

@Karabo97479219 said:

“Bathong babe beauty and brains... Congratulations please ❤️”

@PumlaNkomo said:

@mbali_ndlela said:

Man graduates with doctorate, thanks everyone who made it possible

A local graduate has Mzansi feeling touched after paying tribute to his culture on graduation day and the large community that raised him. The newly qualified doctor is a true believer in the spirit of Ubuntu, attributing all his success to the many lives that have crossed paths with his own, reported Briefly News.

Heading online, popular student forum @VasityWorld shared the young man's inspirational story. Dr Sibongiseni Mgolozeli wrote:

“It takes a village to raise a child.” - African proverb

“I am, because you are. And you are, because you are.” NgesiXhosa sithi umntu ngumntu ngabantu.

"I am eternally grateful to God, my family, friends, colleagues and everyone who have contributed to this achievement, however small or big," he captioned the touching post in part.”

Source: Briefly.co.za