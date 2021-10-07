Mzansi singer Donald wants all young artists to take some time to think about where they want to be, not where they are now

Sharing some lit advice, Donald made it clear that your actions now determine your future, so take care with them

People were clapping, thanking Donald for getting real with the youth, reminding them that they are not young forever

Award-winning Mznasi singer Donald knows what it feels like to be an up and coming artist, it is rough. Sharing his wisdom, Donald begged newbies to check themselves.

Taking to social media with some sound advice, Donald made it clear that how you carry yourself determines a lot for the longevity of your career. Outrageous acts might get you temporary fame, but a clown never lasts.

Learn from those who came before you and respect them for what they are today. You are because they were.

“Dear young artist, you're not going to be referred to as the kids/youth forever, you will get older one day too. Stop disrespecting the ones who came before you. Honour them, you have no idea how important that is for your own career and future. Trust me,” preached Donald, reported TimesLIVE.

Donald posted:

Peeps were clapping after seeing Donald’s post. Accountability is not something that is easily taken these days and people need to start taking a little more care with their actions. Respecting your elders is common decency, not a chore.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@khakhu_m said:

“ We can ever stress this enough. RESPECT goes a long way. Like I said before be humble or life will do it for you. People think time stands still, we are constantly on the move and we should be growing.”

@motebang_monyobo said:

“Humbleness will take them far”

@hassanmangete said:

“Very important point this. ”

@i_am_lungsta_da_barber said:

“True and well said bro”

@rejoice_chauke_ said:

“Not me being determined to be on a song with you een dag ”

Donald jumps into the world of comedy with Mzansi comedians

Mzansi music artist Donald has put together an EP with Comedy Central like no other and some of our very own funny guys got involved, reported Briefly News.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Donald explained how creating this was a no-brainer for him as comedy has been a part of his life for some time. Mixing music with comedy just felt natural.

“I've had a strong relationship with the comedy industry for a while. I'm friends with a lot of comedians in the country and I support a lot of their shows... I'm always a subject at their shows when I'm there so this was a very easy project for me to be a part of,” he said.

Source: Briefly.co.za