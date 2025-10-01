A young woman compared popular South African snacks with their UK counterparts in a viral TikTok video, sparking interest and debate among food lovers

She taste-tested cream soda, jelly babies, chocolate bars, and Nik Naks from both countries, highlighting similarities and differences in flavour and texture

The video generated thousands of views, likes, and comments, with viewers sharing their thoughts on the unique characteristics of each country's snacks

A young woman has taken to social media to compare some of South Africa’s most beloved snacks with their United Kingdom counterparts, sparking interest and debate among food lovers.

A woman tested South African and United Kingdom snacks and rated them. Image: @thatdorkay

Source: TikTok

Taking to her TikTok under the handle @thatdorkay, she began the taste test with cream soda, a drink close to the hearts of many South Africans. To her surprise, the UK version appeared completely different from what she was used to. "It smells so sweet, oh my gosh," she said while opening the clear, water-like UK cream soda.

"Wait, what? That is so different just by colour already. I did not expect that," she added.

Although unfamiliar with the British version, @thatdorkay admitted she enjoyed it.

"This is actually really good. It has more of a villain taste to it; I love it. Not at all what I was expecting," she said in the video that she uploaded on 30 September 2025.

However, when it came to the iconic green South African cream soda, her nostalgia came rushing back. "This was my childhood," she expressed, rating both versions an equal 9/10 for different reasons.

The next comparison was between UK and SA jelly babies. The UK sweets, dusted with a light powder, impressed her sweet tooth. "These are good," she said before turning to the South African variety. She described them as less sweet and more fruity. "They’re so good, more of a juice vibe," she explained, rating the local version 7/10 and the UK option 8.5/10.

Chocolate bars were next on her list. Comparing the UK Starbar to South Africa’s 5Star, she noted their similarities but also highlighted subtle differences. "They’re cousins, but not the same," she said, giving them a solid 9/10.

Finally, she sampled Nik Naks from both countries. "Nik Naks are my childhood," she declared. While the UK version had a sweeter, fruitier taste compared to the cheesy South African favourite, she enjoyed both. Each received a respectable 8/10.

@thatdorkay's playful snack challenge has left viewers intrigued, with many agreeing that while the treats share similarities, each country’s versions carry their own unique flavour and nostalgic value. The video of the social media user @thatdorkay went viral on TikTok, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

A woman compared popular snacks from South Africa and the United Kingdom in a TikTok video that took off. Image: @thatdorkay

Source: TikTok

People react to the UK and SA snack comparison video

The online community took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the UK and South Africa snack comparison, saying:

Edie and Katie said:

"My brain is so confused by the SA cream soda being green!"

User wrote:

"Cream soda yalona ke sprite moss."

Benjii0804 expressed:

"Wait, wait, wait, your cream soda is green, what the hell?"

Stig stated:

"The 5Star looks more like a UK boost bar on the inside."

Leah Durkin replied:

"Try the green UK cream soda, soooo much better than Tesco."

Mike@Aintcomplainin Band commented:

"South African Jelly Babies just looked like shaped Wine Gums."

Watch the video below:

Americans trying SA food

Briefly News reported that an American tourist has won the hearts of South Africans by sharing a video of himself savouring a traditional food experience in Soweto.

reported that an American tourist has won the hearts of South Africans by sharing a video of himself savouring a traditional food experience in Soweto. A food creator from the US sparked a viral moment after trying South Africa's famous street food for the first time.

Another American woman raved about Mzansi's garage pies. South Africans abroad watching the video felt homesick and shared which flavours were their favourite.

Source: Briefly News