A light-hearted stoep chat between an American woman and her South African husband has left many viewers amused as the couple playfully explored the differences in what everyday items are called in their respective countries.

An American-South African couple had everyone laughing with their relatable culture clash.

Source: TikTok

In the video shared by the couple under the handle @hannah__swanepoel the woman introduced herself as American and explained that she is married to a South African. She welcomed viewers to their stoep, where they regularly sit together and share cultural exchanges. This time, the focus was on the sometimes confusing and often humorous language differences between South Africa and the United States.

The conversation kicked off when she showcased a picture of a white serviette, explaining that Americans call it a "napkin." Her husband was quick to interject, clarifying with a chuckle that "nappies are for babies" in South Africa, not for wiping your hands. The wife laughed, noting how the same word can carry such different meanings.

Next, the topic shifted to condiments. The American referred to tomato sauce as 'ketchup,' prompting her husband to humorously question what he would put on pasta if ketchup were already tomato sauce. She explained the distinction between ketchup and tomato sauce in the U.S., while he added that South Africans use tomato paste for pasta dishes. The couple shared a laugh at the mix-up.

Soft drinks were another point of contrast. While Americans commonly say "soda," her husband explained that South Africans simply call it "cool drink," a general term that could refer to Coke, juice, or any cold beverage. When asked what he would grab if she requested a “cool drink,” he quipped, "Whatever’s cold," sparking laughter.

The husband went on to highlight how South Africans use the word "petrol" while Americans say "gas." The chat wrapped up with the wife holding up minced meat, which she calls "ground meat." She teased her husband by asking if it tasted like "mint" before they both laughed off the quirky misunderstanding.

The candid exchange, uploaded on 21 September 2025 by the TikTok couple @hannah__swanepoel, not only showcased the cultural quirks between the two countries but also highlighted the warmth and humor that come with navigating life as a couple from different backgrounds.

An American and South African couple shared laughs over their relatable culture clash.

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to American and South African stoep talk

The online community took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the American and South African couple, saying:

Mark Williams4155 said:

"South African English is closer to British English than to American English. For ketchup here in the UK, we sometimes call it red sauce as opposed to brown sauce, which is also a thing."

DanvMan86 added:

"Love your guys' chats, shout out from SA."

Logan Liao wrote:

"As an Aussie, I’m happy with everything he said. But not a cold drink, it’s a soft drink!!"

Corine replied:

"Oh, I love watching these pronunciations of different items, absolutely hilarious! South African here as well!"

Katelyn stated:

"This is so relatable! I feel so seen! I’ve been with my SA man for four months."

Watch the video below:

