DJ Shimza Posts His Flight Log and Fans Are Impressed: "That's Some Serious Flight Time"
- DJ Shimza documented key trips across continents, proving a year of non-stop performances
- The South African artist revealed plans for European appearances, which shows the continued expansion of his international footprint
- Social media users engaged heavily with the shared visuals, offering praise and commentary on the intensity of his touring schedule
DJ Shimza posted a detailed flight log on Instagram, providing his followers with an inside look at his extensive travel commitments. The post featured multiple images, one of which is a screenshot of his flight log.
The log, which has tracked Shimza's performances since early 2025, came amid his ongoing "Shimza On Tour" travels, which show a pattern of frequent flights across the world. Shimza, who reignited his beef with Nota last week, is a certified busy DJ. See the post on Instagram:
Fans can't help but stan him
The post sparked immediate interaction, with users focusing on the huge volume of travel depicted. One user, @mpgvip, marvelled:
"That's some serious flight time."
@hera.daiki felt the energy, commenting:
"Manifesting."
@marcellapugliese commented with anticipation:
"See you tomorrow in Amsterdam."
@_nvrquit shared his hopes:
"[Be a] surprise guest at Black Coffee's event next weekend."
Who is DJ Shimza?
DJ Shimza is a South African DJ and music producer whose real name is Ashley Raphala. He is one of the pioneering figures in the electronic music scene, known for his Afro-tech sound and energetic performances.
Shimza has achieved international recognition with performances at festivals like Tomorrowland and Burning Man, and is also known for his annual One Man Show event to raise funds for underprivileged children in his community of Tembisa.
DJ Shimza's musical journey
DJ Shimza's music journey has taken him from Tembisa to global stages. Shimza's interest in music began at a young age in his hometown of Tembisa. He started DJing around the age of 14, inspired by the local music scene and the youth radio station Y-FM.
Black Coffee and Victoria Gonzalez red carpet moment has fans singing “couple goals” after R157m mansion flex
His career gained momentum after winning the Betrams Next Big Thing competition. In 2013, he signed with Black Coffee's Soulistic Music label and released his debut album, Shimuzic, in 2015.
The African Woman hitmaker has collaborated with notable artists, including Black Motion, Prince Kaybee, and Ami Faku on the certified Gold hit Uwrongo.
Some of Shimza's accolades
Shimza's dedication and talent have earned him several accolades throughout his career. Above all, he has won a SAMA for Best DJ. The Red Bull Music 3Style South Africa Champion crowned him a champion at one point.
According to a TimesLIVE report, Shimza was one of the electronic music DJs who were awarded at the 2019 Dance Music Awards South Africa.
Globally, the DJ has been featured in numerous international publications and nominated for Ibiza's DJ Awards.
Shimza cements his global success
Shimza's announcement that he would be performing in the European cities of Amsterdam and Lisbon did not come as a surprise to fans since the DJ has long cemented his global stardom. Briefly News previously reported that the Tembisa-born DJ celebrated success in a Middle Eastern country earlier this year.
