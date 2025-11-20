Tbo Touch recently captured an iconic moment from his time with veteran American rapper Fat Joe

Presumably ahead of an interview, the veteran radio presenter posted a video of himself and Joe in a studio, which had followers anticipating some big news

While he did not go into detail about their link-up, many people gave Tbo Touch praise for his ability to bring some of the world's biggest names to his show

Tbo Touch announced an exciting meeting with rapper Fat Joe.

Source: Instagram

Tbo Touch has done it again. The veteran radio presenter created massive anticipation by posting a viral video capturing an iconic studio moment with American rapper Fat Joe, signalling that big news was on the way.

Solidifying his status as "Mr Make It Happen," the man who brings global superstars and industry leaders to his Metro FM show, The Touchdown, Tbo Touch is famous for his extensive international connections and love for hip hop.

On Thursday, 20 November 2025, he posted a video of himself and the Lean Back rapper in a studio, seemingly promoting an upcoming collaboration with a stellar intro from the rapper.

"You know what it is, it's Fat Joe, it's Tbo Touch. This is The Touchdown. Just know that yesterday's price is not today's price!"

While it's unclear what their collaboration entails, his caption suggests that their link-up might be part of his work with Metro FM.

"The most expensive radio show #TheTouchdown only on @metrofmsa. Ask Joe Crack, The Don @fatjoe."

Tbo Touch teased exciting news with veteran American rapper Fat Joe.

Source: Instagram

The meeting is clear evidence of Tbo Touch's influence in South African entertainment. Real name Thabo Molefe, the star's career is highlighted by link-ups with global superstars.

From staging a concert with Akon to helping bring John Legend on his first trip to South Africa, and hosting thought leaders like Bishop T.D. Jakes, Touch has consistently made it possible for local listeners to connect with some of the biggest names in world entertainment.

Watch Tbo Touch and Fat Joe's video below.

Social media erupts over Tbo Touch video

Fans and peers gave Tbo Touch his flowers while praising the work he puts into making The Touchdown a respectable brand and radio show.

Singer Nandi Madida raved:

"The blueprint for radio! His name is TBOTOUCH!"

DJ and producer Zakes Bantwini hyped up Tbo Touch:

"Say that louder for the people at the back!"

nk_pixels repeated:

"Yesterday's price is not today's price!"

Fans and peers sang Tbo Touch's praises after linking up with Fat Joe.

Source: Instagram

kumkanikazi_nashy praised Tbo Touch:

"The only guy that keeps on flying our flag high. Mr Touch, you inspire us, Sir."

zuludanny wrote:

"Bra T, much respect."

biz2be_podcast responded:

"@tbotouch is the man he thinks he is."

telehovah posted:

"Boss moves."

