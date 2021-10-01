“Scam Lol”: Kid Hands Parent Hilarious Letter From Teacher, Asking for R5
- One funny local social media user has shared a letter said to be coming from a teacher requesting a donation
- In the letter, the teacher asks for an R5 donation but the handwriting tells a story that the communique comes from the child
- It’s a funny post and many South Africans believe the child is just hustling and the parent should just hand over the coin
Sikhona Zwane has caught the attention of many South Africans on social media where he dropped a photo of a letter. The letter seems to come from a school teacher who is making a request for a donation.
According to the post, the teacher asks for an R5 donation from a parent and it’s seriously going viral. However, some people believe the child was only playing tricks and scamming the parent.
Briefly News takes a look at the hilarious comments where some people say the parent should just deliver and not consider the handwriting which clearly suggests the letter comes from a kid. Zwane wrote:
“Apparently ibuya ku Thisha lencwadi.”
The post reads:
@SthabiMpash said:
“A hustler of note.”
@WynnLord said:
“Already getting his/her paper by any means necessary.”
@RonieRon12 said:
“Kid for the month of October goes to this one.”
@Lmakhetloane said:
“S/he is already trying to scam his/her parent.”
@KuhkleNdebele11 said:
“Uyazama bandla, vele ushaye sengathi awuboni.”
@MplokengNtoi said:
“Niks, no time for small talk.”
@Sikhona_Zwane said:
"Ingshaya ngolalela."
@Mkhuleko said:
“Awu zalo Intwana iyakshaya shayeka nawe.”
@Khusuness said:
“Thisha just chilling there like I taught Junior well.”
