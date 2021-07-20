Man Gets Sweet Gift From Bae: "I've Just Received an 'It's a Yes' Package!"

A popular social media user is the subject of a lot of attention after he shared a post of a sumptuous package he received from his girlfriend

A popular Twitter user @_BlackZA, known to his followers as Dr Chauke, may fumble in his attempt to describe the joy he felt when 'the package' from his bae finally arrived.

His heart may have well skipped a beat too as he learnt the contents of what was wrapped inside. Turning to his Twitter account on Monday, he wrote:

A social media user has set the streets of Twitter alight after he posted an 'It's a yes' package for all to see. Image: @BlackZA, @thandeka_m3/ Twitter.

Source: Twitter

"My girlfriend. I've just received an 'it's a yes' package. God knows she's everything I've been praying for."

In a follow-up tweet, he added:

"You don’t know how blessed I am to have you in [my] life. You have given a new meaning to my life. I love you."

Those words by the Joburg-based entrepreneur was enough to confirm the joyous affair, one which perfectly encapsulates the start of a new chapter in his romance with his new girlfriend.

In a message of her own, the good Dr's bae, whose handle is @thandeka_m3, wrote:

"The way you immediately broke into prayer after I gave you the gift. You are God sent."

Social media users react loudly to 'Dr Bae's' lucky stroke

The post clocked over 10 000 likes as many Twitter naysayers took the mickey out of Dr Chauke on his newfound relationship.

It also attracted well over 300 comments as users took turns to air some hilarious reactions to the social media love parade.

@GirlfromBikita wrote:

"And you guys have been together for 3 days; like 1, 2, 3?"

@MX_Mahlangu voiced:

"Chauke giving the ladies and gents of this app some hope for true love. Yes, true love exists bafethu, and it can be instant love."

@MorwesiAchilles said:

"You go all out like this? [I would] just say 'yes' right there, no goodies, no nothing."

@AsemahleOmhle added:

"Whatever she said on her prayer I copy and paste."

@calvin_duncan_ offered:

"This only happens when you don’t date broke girls, not bo 'Indoda [a man] must'."

Man asks bae to be his girlfriend, Shares sweet pics: "She said yes"

