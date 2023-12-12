Uthando Nes’thembu star Musa Mseleku has announced his retirement

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Mseleku said he believes it’s time to let his family shine

The polygamist also has hinted that something new is on the horizon for him

Popular businessman, TV personality and polygamist Musa Mseleku has announced that he’s hanging up his mic as a public figure next year.

‘Uthando Nes’thembu’ star Musa Mseleku has announced that he is retiring from the public eye. Image: @musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Speaking to Briefly News, Mseleku said:

“Next year I am set to retire from public speaking or being booked to attend events where I am supposed to go and speak or do public appearance. The reason being I want now to focus my energy in nurturing both my family and the family that my kids are starting, I want to spend more time in ensuring that my teachings are well received and understood.”

Mseleku also explained that his family has done quite a lot in terms of creating a conducive environment and a source of reference for society to base their input on.

“The show has given all of us a voice and it has given us power to address most difficult issues both in our family and in the society at large.”

He continued:

“The biggest reward that we have gained so far is the impact and the connection that we have with the people of South Africa. I think the society is more open to polygamy more than they were before uThando Nesithembu.”

The KZN socialite explained that his wives will continue to do public speaking in their capacity because he believes that they have still more to offer.

Musa Mseleku says something new is coming

Mseleku hinted that while he was taking his early retirement from the spotlight, something new was on the horizon.

“I will still do my shows and many more other interesting shows. I don’t want, in the process of making money, to lose the very same family that I am trying to make money for.”

