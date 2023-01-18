Pretty Seakamela has rejected Lehasa Maphosa's shocking proposal, which aired on Skeem Saam's January 17 episode

The decision was based on their relationship, which hit a rough patch, and obviously, Pretty chose herself amid all the mess

Reacting to Pretty's decision, viewers shared posts saying they are proud of the stunner for choosing peace of mind

Skeem Saam's Pretty Seakamela has received praise on social media after she rejected Lehasa Maphosa's proposal.

'Skeem Saam' Pretty Seakamela has turned down Lehasa Maphosa's proposal. Image: @leratomarabe

Source: Instagram

In an episode aired on January 17, the viewers were left on a cliffhanger when Lehasa shocked them by proposing to Pretty after their relationship hit rock bottom. According to ZAlebs, Seakamela even had to leave Maphosa's Sandton home after Khwezi, the baby mama, returned.

Leaving Mzansi peeps satisfied, January 18's episode saw Lehasa's proposal get rejected as Pretty chose herself over marrying Lehasa.

Skeem Saam viewers proud of Pretty for rejecting Lehasa's proposal

@IamFeisty said:

"Pretty is making me happy Lehasa must sweat for her if he truly loves her. He must send a letter with the actual date. #SkeemSaam"

@Fabthatolous shared:

"So Pretty smiled like that and touched the ring just to hit Lehasa with a no? #SkeemSaam"

@MekgoeP posted:

"Pretty turning Lehasa's proposal down, what a wow! Girl knows what she wants, security and peace of mind #SkeemSaam."

@TshinakiR replied:

"I don't blame Pretty for rejecting Lehasa's proposalbut I know shes going to change her mind#SkeemSaam"

@ofentserm commented:

"MaNtuli is the type of mother to stand by her abusive daughter’s husband all because he has money. Pretty had better stand her ground bc only she knows Lehasa’s tricks. He must sweat if he’s serious ngempela. #SkeemSaam"

@ZoeyBlvck also said:

"As much as I love Prehasa together, I also love how Pretty is finally choosing herself. Love only is not enough and Lehasa needs to get that she deserves so much better. #SkeemSaam"

@Kielish wrote:

"Not gonna lie, kinda like what Pretty is doing. I know she will say yes eventually and Lehasa will value her much more cause he officially knows life without her. #SkeemSaam"

@MaabuleM reacted:

"Pretty did well by rejecting Lehasa's proposal because it was done out of pity. You don't propose to someone because you're trying to keep them. You should propose to them out of pure love and want to do this forever thing with them #SkeemSaam"

@bbygalrea added:

"I think Pretty wanted Lehasa to MEAN the proposal… propose to her because he wants to and not because he’s afraid of losing her… #SkeemSaam"

