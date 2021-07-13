Skeem Saam's Cedric Fourie Graduates From UCT, SA Celebs Congratulate Actor

Skeem Saam actor Cedric Fourie has shared that he has bagged a major qualification from the University of Cape Town

The star, who also bagged a role in Durban Gen recently, shared snaps of himself wearing his graduation gown

Cedric's peers in the entertainment space took to his comment section to show him love following his major achievement

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Skeem Saam star Cedric Fourie is a new graduate. The actor graduated from the University of Cape Town recently.

The star took to social media to share with his peers and followers that he has bagged a qualification from the prestigious Mzansi university.

Skeem Saam's Cedric Fourie has graduated from UCT. Image: @cedric_a_fourie

Source: Instagram

Cedric, who recently bagged a role in Durban Gen, took to Instagram to share snaps of himself gracefully donning his graduation gown. He captioned the post:

"A whole UCT graduate. S/O to @Che_Maake for providing me with this beautiful and clean gown. Made in the finest quality. Thank you," said Cedric, according to ZAlebs.

Cedric's peers in the entertainment industry took to his comment section to congratulate him. Check out some of their comments below:

Frank Casino said:

"Congratulations bro!"

King Kazadi said:

"Congratulations poi. Well deserved."

Cici commented:

"Congratulations."

Lasizwe said:

"Congratulations."

Norma Mngoma added:

"Congrats. So proud of you, Ced."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Fundi Zwane bags role in Skeem Saam

In other news, Briefly News reported that actress Fundi Zwane has bagged a role in Skeem Saam. The former Imbewu star will make her debut on the lit SABC 1 show towards the end of this month.

The thespian's good news was shared on social media by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on Tuesday, 13 July. Phil took to Twitter to share that Fundi will portray the character of Nandi in the telenovela. Phil captioned his post:

"CASTING NEWS: Fundi Zwane joins Skeem Saam. The former Imbewu star has joined the SABC1 soapie and will be playing the character of ‘Nandi’, Sifiso’s wife. She makes her on-screen debut on July 27th."

Fundi's fans took to Phil's comment section to praise Skeem Saam producers for hiring the services of the actress.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za