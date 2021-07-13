Halala: Former 'Imbewu' Star Fundi Zwane Joins 'Skeem Saam', to Make Debut Soon

Former Imbewu star Fundi Zwane has joined Skeem Saam to take on the role of Sifiso's wife Nandi

The talented actress' good news was shared by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela who added that she'll make her debut on the show this month

TV viewers shared that they are glad their fave from Imbewu is back on TV to serve them acting goals

Actress Fundi Zwane has bagged a role in Skeem Saam. The former Imbewu star will make her debut in the lit SABC 1 show towards the end of this month.

The thespian's good news was shared on social media by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on Tuesday, 13 July.

Former 'Imbewu' star Fundi Zwane has joined 'Skeem Saam'. Image: @fundi_zwane

Source: Instagram

Phil took to Twitter to share that Fundi Zwane will portray the character of Nandi in the telenovela. Phil captioned his post:

"CASTING NEWS: Fundi Zwane joins Skeem Saam. The former Imbewu star has joined the SABC1 soapie and will be playing the character of ‘Nandi’, Sifiso’s wife. She makes her on-screen debut on July 27th."

Fundi's fans took to Phil's comment section to praise Skeem Saam producers for hiring the services of the actress. Check out some of their comments below:

@Pokiemon_ said:

"Okay, I'm about to start watching. This lady's acting was fire on Imbewu."

@Lesedi1light wrote:

"It was way over fire hey, she broke my heart this one when she left Imbewu, sho!"

@DuchessOGauteng commented:

"Sounds like Skeem Saam heard our calls and their Jhb leg is getting some proper talent."

@BusisiweNtuli_ said:

"She nailed her character on Imbewu, great move by Skeem Saam."

@_PalesaMotsei added:

"I fell in love with her on Imbewu. I can't wait for her debut in Skeem Saam."

