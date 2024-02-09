TikTok Video Captures Cute Moment, KZN Woman Shows Off New Whip: “Her Name Is BEAST”
- A KwaZulu-Natal woman made one of the best decisions and bought herself a stunning black Audi Q3, she named it Beast
- In a TikTok video, the overjoyed lady is seen driving the high-end car out of the dealership
- The online community reacted to the achievement, with many applauding her and wishing her well
A woman spoiled herself with a lovely Audi Q3 car. She said buying the vehicle was one of the best decisions she has ever made.
In a TikTok video, @oyenangcobo is seen driving the black SUV out of the dealership with joy written all over her face.
"Amaphupho mawafezeke Best decision I made this year. Her name is BEAST. "
What Q3 has to offer?
The Q3 cost close to R700k. It is a five-seater car that has top-of-the-range features such as a manual or automatic engine. It boasts of a heater, power steering, height-adjustable front seat as well as park sensors, among other features.
A lady spoiled herself with a stunning whip
Watch the TikTok inspiring clip below:
TikTokkers beamed with pride
The video had over 48k likes, with many online users showering the woman with congratulatory messages and feeling inspired.
@Treasure Mngadi shared:
"Yes, ma'am, I'm fetching mine tomorrow, and I'm so nervous"
@Sanga_Saule beamed with pride:
"Yet another day of being so proud of a strangercongratulations girl"
@ANGEL SHILUVA MAVUYANGWA. Applauded:
"Congratulations "
@Unknown congratulated:
"Your beast is beautiful. Congra"
@user644420764909 was in love:
"I'm loving ur beast❤️may you be blessed with more."
@Simmy loved:
"It is the Beast, congratulations babe♥️"
