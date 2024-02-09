A KwaZulu-Natal woman made one of the best decisions and bought herself a stunning black Audi Q3, she named it Beast

In a TikTok video, the overjoyed lady is seen driving the high-end car out of the dealership

The online community reacted to the achievement, with many applauding her and wishing her well

KwaZulu-Natal woman Showed off her stunning new whip. Image: @oyenangcobo

A woman spoiled herself with a lovely Audi Q3 car. She said buying the vehicle was one of the best decisions she has ever made.

In a TikTok video, @oyenangcobo is seen driving the black SUV out of the dealership with joy written all over her face.

"Amaphupho mawafezeke Best decision I made this year. Her name is BEAST. "

What Q3 has to offer?

The Q3 cost close to R700k. It is a five-seater car that has top-of-the-range features such as a manual or automatic engine. It boasts of a heater, power steering, height-adjustable front seat as well as park sensors, among other features.

A lady spoiled herself with a stunning whip

Watch the TikTok inspiring clip below:

TikTokkers beamed with pride

The video had over 48k likes, with many online users showering the woman with congratulatory messages and feeling inspired.

@Treasure Mngadi shared:

"Yes, ma'am, I'm fetching mine tomorrow, and I'm so nervous"

@Sanga_Saule beamed with pride:

"Yet another day of being so proud of a strangercongratulations girl"

@ANGEL SHILUVA MAVUYANGWA. Applauded:

"Congratulations "

@Unknown congratulated:

"Your beast is beautiful. Congra"

@user644420764909 was in love:

"I'm loving ur beast❤️may you be blessed with more."

@Simmy loved:

"It is the Beast, congratulations babe♥️"

Source: Briefly News