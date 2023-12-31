One woman showed people the home that her father built, which had a unique twist that fascinated people

A TikTok video showed that she chose an interesting shape for his home, and it looked impressive

Online users were fascinated by the father who used his architectural skills to build his dream home

A lady went viral on social media for showing people the house her father built. Many were fascinated by the father's unique choices.

A TikTok video shows a woman's dad who made a round home and impressed many. Image: @sharonoreoluwa_.

Source: TikTok

The video of the man's home received over 12 000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who were impressed by the home design.

TikTok video shows architect constructed round home

A woman on TikTok @sharonoreoluwa__ filmed a video of the house design. He made a modern roundhouse. He completely flipped the script on the typical shape of most homes.

Watch the video below:

South Africa falls in love with round house

Many people could not stop raving about the cute round home. Online users admired the dad's taste for his home.

Read the comments from netizens below:

Moyomoluwa Falade commented:

"My architect uncle built his house like Noah’s ark."

Essie wrote:

"The house is unique and beautiful actually."

Obitee said:

"Who drew this building..na draftsman abi Architect."

VintageNollywoodEveryday added:

"Nice. But I feel the roof should have been hidden in a parapet wall enclosure."

Isobel gushed:

"I love this house! I've fantasized a circular house forever! Does he sell his designs?"

Chukwudi exclaimed:

"Rich kids."

Source: Briefly News