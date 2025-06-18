A leaked iMessage exchange between filmmaker Tyler Perry and his accuser, Derek Dixon, was shared on social media

In the alleged text exchange, Perry fished for compliments from Dixon after sending a picture of himself on vacation

Netizens weighed in on the conversation, with some finding it funny, while others suggested it was fake

An alleged text message conversation between Tyler Perry and Derek Dixon sparked a buzz online.

An alleged text message exchange between Tyler Perry and actor Derek Dixon has set social media ablaze after it went viral.

The internet was caught by surprise after Derek Dixon sued Tyler Perry for $260 million (R4 billion) over allegations of sexual harassment, assault and retaliation, among other complaints.

Leaked Tyler Perry texts to actor Derek Dixon go viral

Dixon didn’t just make allegations; The Oval cast member also dropped receipts to back his claims. In one of the text message conversations shared by social media user @dylanali_ on Wednesday, 18 June 2025, Tyler Perry allegedly fished for compliments from Derek Dixon. The post was captioned:

“This was so crazy to me.”

After sharing a picture of himself standing in shallow turquoise water beside a white jet ski, Tyler Perry allegedly fished for a compliment from Derek Dixon. In the exchange, Perry came off aggressive.

See the screenshot below:

Peeps react to alleged texts between Tyler Perry and his accuser

The alleged exchange between Tyler Perry and Derek Dixon sparked mixed reactions. Several peeps found the whole exchange hilarious, while others defended Tyler Perry.

Here are some of the reactions:

@tryjesusnotme argued:

“Begging for compliments when you're a billionaire? Elon and Tyler single-handedly reversing the appeal.”

@Q_Lassia said:

“This is a sad situation because we don’t know what went on behind closed doors and outside of text message conversations. Mind you, they were seen together numerous times outside of work and were on 'talking' terms before he started working for Tyler Perry.”

@6figureXander claimed:

“Lmao y’all slow peeps would believe absolutely anything you see 😭🤣🤣 I have been with enough crazy women to know, peeps love creating fake text messages and messaging themselves. And it’s always obvious, he posted this picture to his IG; someone screenshot it, then texted themselves.”

@SheeshKhysh suggested:

“My opinion on this whole thing is things could’ve been nipped in the bud the very moment he felt uncomfortable lol, but you kept these conversations and these texts going for some type of leverage like come on now this is bogus as hell lol.”

@enijahjacquee remarked:

“He’s such a diva.”

@therealsam046 replied:

“Perry, baby is a wild one.”

A leaked Tyler Perry text conversation with Derek Dixon went viral.

Tyler Perry spotted with Mariah Carey's ex-boyfriend

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time Tyler Perry's relationship with one of his actors has raised eyebrows.

Briefly News reported that a picture of Tyler Perry hanging out with Mariah Carey's ex-lover, Bryan Tanaka, stirred speculation.

Perry and Tanaka were spotted soaking in the sun aboard a yacht in the Mediterranean. Perry rocked a stylish Dolce and Gabbana Hawaii silk shell-print shirt worth $1,945 with matching shorts worth $1,385. He completed the look with crochet slippers worth $995 and a Richard Mille watch.

