Mohale Audio Leak: Legend Manqele Denies Releasing Firebomb Revelation

Television producer Legend Manqele has denied releasing the audio of Mohale Motaung revealing his alleged domestic abuse at the hands of his estranged husband

In an interview with a local publication, Manqele refuted the claims recently made by Mohale that he leaked the audio

The leaked audio exposed Somizi Mhlongo for being an alleged abuser and also revealed that the famous couple were in the process of a divorce

TV producer Legend Manqele has denied being the one that leaked Mohale’s audio confession of the alleged abuse he suffered from estranged husband Somizi Mhlongo.

Former Living The Dream producer Legend Manqele has refuted claims made by Mohale that the audio was released by him.

Speaking to True Love, Manqele said that he too was surprised after finding out that the audio leaked.

He said to the publication:

“I have no idea who would do something like this.”

The media personality defended his name, stressing that he would benefit nothing from leaking the audio. He continued:

“This is not how I do things, and I always try as best as I can to protect my peace.”

In a statement released by Mohale after the leak, the media personality expressed his disappointment over the incident. He also added that he had wanted to share the information at his own time and pace.

In the audio exclusively released by Sunday World, Somizi’s estranged husband opened up about his domestic abuse experience while married to the popular celebrity. He revealed that he allegedly suffered from abuses as early as 3 weeks into the relationship with the former Idols SA judge.

Mohale speaks out on abuse allegations: Did not leak audio

Briefly News previously reported that Mohale Motaung released a statement addressing the furor surrounding his estranged marriage to Somizi Mhlongo and the resulting allegations of abuse.

Taking to social media, Mohale penned a lengthy statement about the allegations and his plans going forward.

He revealed that he did not intentionally leak the audio tape confessing to being a victim of abuse. Mohale explained that the audio was released by someone who was close to him, much to his disappointment.

