Gabadinho Mhango's Contract Renewal Might Be in Danger Due to Latest Actions

Gabadinho Mhango has been making headlines for the wrong reasons and it could cost him a contract renewal with his club

According to an insider at Orlando Pirates, Mhango is unlikely to get renewed because of his behaviour off the field

The source also added that Mhango has a big ego and doesn't want to take advice from anyone right now

Orlando Pirates striker Gabadinho Mhango's contract will be up at the end of the season and the chances of it get renewed are very low according to reports. The player has had a string of bad publicity in recent times and this has apparently angered a lot of people at the club.

Mhango hasn't even been making much of an appearance for Orlando Pirates for a while and his problems off the pitch aren't making things any better for him. According to an insider at Orlando Pirates, Mhango's days at the Bucs might be over.

"No one can tell him anything and he has this huge ego. No one can stand in front of him, but what I know is that his attitude has made a lot of people angry. I don’t think the management will extend his contract because it’s ending next year," said the insider to The Citizen.

The source continued by saying that Mhango does whatever he wants and won't listen to anyone. This is what makes it highly unlikely for his contract to be renewed.

In a report by The South African, it was reported that Mhango was lucky to not be fired straight away for his actions recently.

Mhango joined Orlando Pirates two seasons ago from now-defunct Bidvest Wits and made an immediate impact by finishing as the top goalscorer in the league alongside Mamelodi Sundowns' Peter Shalulile.

Dr Irvin Khoza gives a final warning to Orlando Pirates players

Briefly News previously reported that Dr Irvin Khoza, who is the chairman of Orlando Pirates, hasn't been impressed with the behaviour of some of the players off the pitch.

Some Orlando Pirates players have been making headlines for all the wrong reasons and it seems like Khoza has had enough. It's not easy for the management of a football club to police what their players are doing outside of working hours but they still need to keep a good image.

Bucs key players such as Goodman Mosele, Gabadinho Mhango, Ben Motshwari and Thembinkosi Lorch have recently been involved in controversy due to their reckless behaviour, according to a report by Sunday World.

