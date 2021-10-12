Dr Irvin Khoza Gives a Final Warning to Orlando Pirates Players for Behaviour

Orlando Pirates chairman Dr Irvin Khoza has issued a final warning to the players for their behaviour behind the scenes

Khoza told the players to behave themselves and come right or else they will be frozen out of the club due to their attitude

A handful of Orlando Pirates players have been making headlines for all the wrong reasons and trending on social media

Dr Irvin Khoza, who is the chairman of Orlando Pirates, hasn't been impressed with the behaviour of some of the players off the pitch. Some Orlando Pirates players have been making headlines for all the wrong reasons and it seems like Khoza has had enough.

It's not easy for the management of a football club to police what their players are doing outside of working hours but they still need to keep a good image.

Bucs key players such as Goodman Mosele, Gabadinho Mhango, Ben Motshwari and Thembinkosi Lorch have recently been involved in controversy due to their reckless behaviour, according to a report by Sunday World.

Khoza, who shared his words of wisdom with the camp, advised players to be mindful of their behaviour as they may face expulsion for bringing the club into disrepute.

"You either [get] your act together or you will face the door," said Khoza allegedly to his players.

Thembinkosi Lorch in particular has made headlines for his disputes with Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos. Lorch hit back after the coach criticised him for posting on social media despite being badly injured.

“With all due respect Mr Hugo Broos, you can't arrive here and want to change everything this is a free country we as players are allowed to post everything we want on social media," said Lorch, according to Opera News.

