Somizi Mhlongo is feeling a little stronger and braver so he has opened the comment section on his social media

Making his move known with some snaps of him and Vusi Nova, Somizi made it clear that he is here for the good vibes only

Fans are grateful to be able to comment on Somizi’s posts once again and let him know that he is missed on Idols SA

Somizi Mhlongo has been protecting his heart from haters ever since the drama with his estranged hubby Mohale Motaung erupted.

'Idols SA' star, Somizi Mhlongo re-opened his Instagram comments section after deactivating it for weeks. Image: @somizi.

Source: Instagram

Just recently, Somizi decided to turn on the comment section on his social media, now allowing his fans to have their say on his posts. This is a big step.

Taking to social media to announce that he is back in business, ready to discuss all that is discussable, Somizi thanked his people for being patient. Somizi made this post with his right-hand bestie, Vusi Nova, included reported Eminetra.

Somizi wants to “keep positivity trending” and for only good vibes to go down in the comment section of his posts.

Somizi posted:

Somizi’s people flocked to the comment section to thank him for opening it and to let Somizi know that they are here to keep the good vibes going.

Peeps really miss Somizi on Idols SA too!

@nomaphelosiyalana sweetly commented:

“More love and light to you Somsom ❤️ All will be returned to you in multiples.”

@ms_cyber let Somizi know that social media is not the only place his absence is cutting:

“You are missed on Idols.”

@thando6920 spread the love:

“Idols is so boring without you. I love you Som Som.”

@mutshidzitshinavhe said:

“Come back on Idols please SomG!! It's so null without you there @somizi ❤️”

Somizi allegedly gets booted from Idols SA for good

Somizi Mhlongo was placed on temporary leave from the popular TV show Idols SA but it seems the show has decided to give him the boot for good, reported Briefly News.

This is according to the Daily Sun, which reports that the show are now looking elsewhere to fill the media personality’s very big shoes. According to the publication, sources within the production revealed that the show was going in a new direction and would be hosting various guest judges throughout the season.

According to Mzansi Magic, these judges would be announced on social media in due time.

