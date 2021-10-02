Somizi Stans Bawinile, Praises Her for Amazing Acting Skills: #JustLikeMom

Somizi Mhlongo has headed online to celebrate actress Winnie Ntshaba aka 'Bawinile'

The seasoned entertainer has compared Ntshaba to his late mother, giving her props for the hard work and dedication she puts into the craft

Mzansi too flooded the comments section with positive words, celebrating Miss Winnie Ntshaba for her contributions to the industry

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Former Idols SA judge, Somizi is giving Miss Bawinile her flowers while she can still smell them. The seasoned entertainer just had to give props where they were due, commending the talented actress for her hard work and dedication both on and off the screen.

Somizi Mhlongo has headed online to celebrate actress Winnie Ntshaba aka 'Bawinile'. Images: @somizi/Instagram, @winnie_ntshaba/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The celeb headed to his Instagram account, sharing a really heartwarming clip of himself watching one of Winnie Ntshaba's many incredible performances.

"DEAR @winnie_ntshaba there are few actresses that remind of the level of professionalism, work ethic, dedication, versatility, longevity, craftsmanship that my mom had....your one of them......I love you and your work," he lovingly captioned the post.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

In the video, Somizi also commends the actress for her outstanding work with the Soapie Awards.

Miss Bawinile was really touched by the unexpected shout out. She headed to the comments section with some loving words of her own.

"Oh my God Somizi, I am crying right now, this is so unexpected. Wow…. Ngiyabonga. God bless you, as for the soapie awards you believed in them from inception and you responded when called to come choreograph. Ngiyabonga," she captioned the post along with a bunch of red hearts.

Check out some of the reactions to the sweet Insta-moment below:

angel.am89 said:

"One thing I love about uSomizi is that he notices others and at the same time he values his own well being kanaso iskhathi sobu celebrity nton nton he does him nje qha,,,umuntu ebantwin."

lebosings said:

"And I love the fact that she grew with every show/casting she's been in. From Generations guys.. Hai sisi you are amazing."

about_enkosi said:

"Ugh!!! I totally share the same sentiments."

wadamaripe said:

"The besttttttttttt. Winnie always nails her characters."

bestowed83 said:

"She's a true GEM."

Unemployed vibes: Somizi lives it up on Cape Town vacation

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Somizi is living his best-unemployed life and recently splurged on a little vacation to Cape Town.

Taking to social media, the media personality said that the trip was to reward his body and soul. He posted:

“It really feels so good to have our national airline back.....may it never stop flying again...As I fly off to western Europe of South Africa to reward my body and soul for a few days.”

Somizi has had his fair share of drama after he was sacked from Idols SA. He revealed that he was currently unemployed.

However, money is clearly not an issue because according to his posts, the star is living it up in Camps Bay.

Source: Briefly.co.za