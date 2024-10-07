A pair of siblings found their parents’ old love letters and shared the hilarious discovery on TikTok

The brother and sister giggled as they read through the affectionate notes, leaving TikTokers in stitches

The video quickly gained traction, with over half a million views and countless funny reactions from Mzansi people

Siblings bonded over their parents' letters. Image: @sakhepanda

Source: TikTok

Two siblings were caught in a fit of giggles after discovering their parents’ old love letters in a.

Sibling bond over parents' love story

The video was posted by the brother @sakhepanda on TikTok. It shows the grown boy and girl sharing the personal exchanges between their parents. As they went through the pages their laughter was contagious.

Brother and sister video trends

The sweet moment of their parents’ early romance amused the siblings. The video clocked 567,000 views within a few days and TikTok users joined in on the fun.

Watch the video below:

Netizens amused by siblings

As expected, the comment section was buzzing with laughter. Many users couldn't help but joke about the situation, with some even teasing the siblings about how their parents' love led to their existence.

@Tema_P joked:

"Not y’all reading your own recipe. 😂"

@Peaches'nKreme mentioned:

"Not the results of the letters reading the letters. This is so cute. 🥹"

@Tukiya shared:

"I found my dad’s diary he used in 1997. The first page he records is the day I was born. He wrote every day what happened that year. 🥰"

@Thatohatsi posted:

"My mom still has letters from my dad when they used to date. 😍 They were in a long-distance relationship. Yoh my dad was the Shakespeare of his time. 🤣😍"

@khumo.lee suggested:

"Nna ke rata ditaba. Please make a series and read them for us .😂"

@MapsRakgetsi stated:

"This is the most beautiful video I've ever seen. 🥺❤️"

@Zuney_RN💉Tech said:

"It's the best ever to know that your parents love each other! My dad was in the Navy and travelled abroad for work. Found letters and pictures he sent my mom. ❤️"

@Luyanda added:

"This is so sweet man! Love it.😍"

Lady writes love letter to late mom

Similarly, Briefly News reported that a young lady on TikTok shared the sweet love letter she composed for her late mom, updating her on life after her passing.

Mbali had a lot of drastic life changes since her mom’s death and documented the milestones in a TikTok post.

