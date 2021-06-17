An incredibly hilarious video clip of a woman mistaking a double cab bakkie for a Range Rover has left many local Twitter users laughing their butts off

In the video, a woman is recording the scene of a crime that just took place. According to her voice in the background, the bakkie, which she calls a Range Rover, was stolen

Many people could not deal with how wrong she got the car and were soon making a number of jokes about her repeatedly referring to the vehicle as a Range Rover

News reporting isn't for everyone and if you've seen clip of newsreader Jessica, you know exactly what I mean. A young woman also proved that it's quite hard after she shared a video of herself reporting about a car that had been stolen.

Hilariously misinformed

In the now-viral video that was shared by funny guy @Kulanicool, the woman is recording how police officers have recovered a stolen car in Tembisa. According to her voice in the background, carjackers drove the double cab bakkie, which she repeatedly refers to as a Range Rover, all the way from Kempton Park.

A woman hilarious reported a crime in her area. Images: @Kulanicool/Unsplash

Mzansi can't deal

Naturally, locals were not letting this gem of a funny clip slide that easily and were soon laughing out loud at the woman's blunder. Many of them filled up the replies section with a number of hilarious jokes:o

@Dominic27i said:

"I'm on the scene, this Range Rover was stolen from Captain Parker."

@Ayanda_1008 said:

"Me too, I kept looking for the Range Rover to appear somewhere until she mentioned the Metro Police car then it hit me ukuthi uyanya losisi."

@DrMorwamakoti said:

"I didn't get it for the first time but hey, when I heard 40% I died immediately."

Other hilarious blunders

Mzansi social media users are losing their minds over a hilarious clip of one cheeky news broadcaster who corrected her colleague while live on air. During a live broadcast Jessica, the sports anchor, corrected her colleague Elmarie Kapunda live on air, not realising that they were in fact, live.

“No, we are not going to do that! You’re just going to greet me and say: Take it away',” she passionately exclaims.

An awkward pause follows before Elmarie informs her colleague that they're live. Another awkward pause ensues before the technical director mercifully cuts to the commercial.

