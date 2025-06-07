Cheddar's net worth, estimated at $1.2 billion, showcases the rewards of strategic investing and entrepreneurial vision. The Ghanaian business mogul, also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, is the founder and chairman of the Kwarleyz Group, a real estate company.

Nana Kwame has established himself as a powerhouse in real estate investing. Photo: @Nana Kwame Bediako on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

Cheddar, whose real name is Nana Kwame Bediako, came third in Ghana's December 2024 presidential elections.

came third in Ghana's December 2024 presidential elections. Freedom Jacob Caesar's net worth, estimated in billions, is attributed to his vast real estate ventures.

While studying in the UK , Kwame traded clothes and telecommunications materials, which helped him buy his first car.

, Kwame traded clothes and telecommunications materials, which helped him buy his first car. Cheddar founded Kwarleyz Group, a diversified real estate and development conglomerate.

Cheddar's profile summary

Full name Nana Kwame Bediako Gender Male Date of birth February 13, 1980 Age 45 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Kumasi, Ghana Current residence Bel Air, Los Angeles, California, United States & Accra, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity African Height 5 feet 8 inches Weight 70 kg (approx) Siblings One Relationship status Married Wife Ruby Bediako Children Four Education Waltham Forest College, Accra Academy, Apam Secondary School Profession Entrepreneur Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter)

A look at Cheddar's net worth and properties

According to Ghana Web, Nana Kwame Bediako's net worth is estimated at $1.2 billion. His vast wealth primarily stems from his successful businesses, especially in the real estate sector.

Nana Kwame Bediako at the Global Citizen Forum’s 2021 Annual Summit ‘The Future in Motion’ on December 12, 2021, in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates. Photo by Cedric Ribeiro (modified by author)

Source: Original

Nana Kwame Bediako’s cars

The popular real estate mogul is known for his impressive collection of luxury cars. In January 2022, he reportedly surprised his wife with two customised Land Cruisers as his New Year's gift for being a great wife. Below are some of his notable rides and their estimated market price:

Car model Market price Rolls-Royce Cullinan $407,750 - $472,750 Mercedes Maybach $170,000 - $200,000 Mercedes 300SL Gullwing $1,152,000 Rezvani Tank $150,000 Porsche Panamera $90,000 - $150,000

List of Nana Kwame Bediako’s properties

Cheddar has developed over 700 properties, including houses and apartment units, primarily in Ghana. Some of his popular projects include;

Kwarleyz Residence in Accra

No.1 Oxford Street in Accra

Belgravia in the Airport Residential Area in Accra

Bel Air Crest on Fifth Circular Road, Accra

Avenue Lincoln on Julius Nyerere Road

Accra No.2 Oxford Street in Accra

Nana made a million pounds in the United Kingdom before he turned 21. Photo: @iamfreedom on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

How did Nana Kwame Bediako make his money?

Cheddar accumulated wealth primarily through real estate ventures and property management in West Africa. Below is a detailed breakdown of how the Ghanaian billionaire accumulated his wealth:

Early entrepreneurial career

Cheddar ventured into entrepreneurship at an early age, where he ventured into the poultry business with the help of his father. When he enrolled at Waltham Forest College in the UK to study business, he would sell clothes to fellow students.

His college business expanded, enabling him to buy his first car. Kwame revealed this saying,

I was selling Versace jeans and YSL shirts which were fake and I was buying them from a guy called John who used to bring them from China. The whole school was buying from me and that’s where I started making my ends meet and bought my first car by the age of 16.

Telecommunication company

Later, in 1999, he founded Global Telecommunications and Utilities (GTU), a telecommunications company that billed people for online transactions. GTU gained a substantial user base, attracting the attention of an Indian investor who acquired it for £410,000, which helped Bediako reach his first million-pound milestone.

Bediako was named Ghana’s CEO of the Decade in 2021. Photo: @iamfreedom on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Real estate

After accumulating capital and business experience in the UK, Bediako returned to Ghana and ventured into the real estate business. His real estate business took off when he innovatively built two houses on one plot instead of one, multiplying his housing units and profits.

This strategy laid the foundation for his Kwarleyz Group, which has since developed hundreds of residential, commercial, and industrial properties. It operates under five subsidiaries, including,

Wonda World Estates

Petronia City Development

New Africa Construction

Belfast City and Property Management Services

New Africa Foundation

Nana Kwame Bediako's early life and education

Nana Kwame Bediako, age 45 as of 2025, was born on February 13, 1980, in Kumasi, Ghana. He grew up alongside his brother and attended Accra Academy before joining Apam Senior High School.

He later studied business at Waltham Forest College, where he honed his entrepreneurial skills under the watch of his father.

Who is the richest man in Ghana and net worth?

According to Yen News, Charles Ampofo is the richest man in Ghana with an estimated net worth of $1.46 billion.

Ampofo's wealth primarily stems from his role as the founder and CEO of the Kampac Group, an oil transaction firm. Charles also owns Kampac Travels, Kampac Resources, Kampac Properties, Kampac Telecom, and Kampas Flora.

Cheddar has developed over 700 properties in 20 years. Photo: @Nana Kwame Bediako on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Trivia

Although his dad was wealthy, his mum was reportedly poor.

Freedom Jacob Caesar once gifted his wife, Ruby, a 2020 edition of the Porsche Panamera and a luxurious apartment in Accra.

He launched Petronia City, a $4 billion , 2,000-acre integrated business hub in Ghana's Western Region, to serve the oil, gas, and mining industries.

, 2,000-acre integrated business hub in Ghana's Western Region, to serve the oil, gas, and mining industries. He was named Ghana's CEO of the Decade in 2021 and heads multiple companies under the Kwarleyz Group umbrella.

Cheddar's net worth reflects his entrepreneurial vision as a powerhouse in real estate investing. His bold moves in the Kwarleyz Group umbrella and early investments have significantly shaped his financial journey.

READ ALSO: Billy Carson's net worth

Briefly.co.za shared an article on Billy Carson, an American author, actor, producer, and artist known as one of the best-selling authors.

Carson has built a reputation for innovative thinking, business acumen, and long-lasting financial success. As the CEO of 4BiddenKnowledge Inc., Billy Carson's net worth is estimated to be in the millions.

Source: Briefly News