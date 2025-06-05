Inside Blord's net worth: Real estate, cars, and crypto earnings
The belief that young people rarely build wealth through business in Nigeria is widespread, but Blord’s net worth of $5 million challenges that perception. While thriving in tech, crypto, and real estate, the rising entrepreneur maintains that:
Hard work, perseverance, and belief in yourself are the only keys to your dreams.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- Blord’s net worth places him among Nigeria’s youngest billionaires
- How Blord makes money: From crypto apps to real estate
- How much does Blord make a week?
- Inside Bitcoin Lord's house and luxury car collection
- Exploring Blord's humble beginnings
- Frequently asked questions
Key takeaways
- Linus Williams, also known as Blord, is a Nigerian entrepreneur and fintech pioneer.
- His portfolio includes Blord Real Estate Ltd., Blord Jetpay Ltd., and Billpoint Technology, each generating multi-million dollar revenue streams.
- Blord owns a luxury estate worth $252,400 and drives a Rolls-Royce and a Lamborghini Urus.
Profile summary
|Real name
|Linus Williams Ifejika
|Nickname
|Blord (Bitcoin Lord)
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|14 March 1998
|Age
|27 years old (as of 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Pisces
|Place of birth
|Umuji Ebenebe, Anambra, Nigeria
|Current residence
|Awka, Anambra, Nigeria
|Nationality
|Nigerian
|Ethnicity
|Igbo
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height
|5'7" (174 cm)
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Siblings
|5
|Marital status
|Married
|Wife
|Francisca Ikeolisa
|Children
|2
|University
|Anambra State University
|Profession
|Entrepreneur, crypto investor, fintech pioneer
|Social media
|InstagramX (Twitter)
Blord’s net worth places him among Nigeria’s youngest billionaires
Reports from Pulse and Intelregion detail that the high-profile businessman has an estimated net worth of $5 million. In Naira, that is approximately ₦7.5 billion based on current exchange rates.
In a 2024 interview with YouTube content creator Steven Ndukwu, Blord discussed the extent of his wealth, saying:
People don’t know how rich I am...My houses alone are worth one billion [naira], so what are we talking about?... I’m a billionaire in naira and a millionaire in dollars, it’s as simple as that.
How Blord makes money: From crypto apps to real estate
The Nigerian entrepreneur has built a diversified business empire. Here is how he makes his money:
Cryptocurrency and fintech
According to his company's website, Linus developed several apps that reportedly generate millions of dollars through cryptocurrency trading and financial services.
These include Billpoint, Jet Pay, Jet Pro, BitShop, Dolla, and Famous, offering distinct services from crypto trading and payments to social media growth.
Real estate investments
The Bitcoin Lord has made significant investments in real estate. He founded Blord Real Estate Ltd., which reportedly owns and leases 15 commercial properties across Lekki Palm City, Thomas Estate, and Lagos City, Nigeria.
How much does Blord make a week?
In a TikTok interview shared by Trade Like A Pro, the crypto entrepreneur revealed he makes over $63,100 (₦100 million) weekly. He also mentioned that his Famous app generates over $19,000 (₦30 million) monthly.
Inside Bitcoin Lord's house and luxury car collection
The self-acclaimed billionaire purchased a two-story mansion in Ngozika Estate, Akwa, worth $252,400 (₦400 million) in 2023. He also owns two terrace duplexes in Gwarinpa worth $68,795 (₦110 million).
As for Blord’s cars, his collection and their worth include the following:
|Model
|Worth in dollars
|Worth in Naira
|Rolls-Royce
|$375,000
|₦600 million
|2022 Mercedes G-Wagon
|$139,000
|₦220 million
|Lamborghini Urus
|$271,400
|₦430 million
Blord also owns a Toyota Hilux, a Lexus GX460, and a 2022 Mercedes GLE 450.
Exploring Blord's humble beginnings
Blord was born on 14 March 1998. A Pisces, he is the eldest of six siblings, though little is known about his family.
According to his LinkedIn page, he graduated with first-class honors in Computer Science from Anambra State University in 2018.
The tech billionaire is also a family man
In July 2024, the Nigerian billionaire walked down the aisle with longtime partner Francisca Obianuju Ikeolisa in a private ceremony.
Blord’s wife, a medical doctor, is also the mother of their two sons: Williams Eliot, born 27 April 2020, and Alexander Williams, born 3 December 2023.
His wealth came under scrutiny following fraud allegations
As reported by Vanguard in 2022, Linus Williams was embroiled in a 22-month legal battle with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over internet fraud allegations.
On 7 May 2022, he celebrated his victory in the Federal High Court with an Instagram post, stating:
I finally defeated and deflated the EFCC in the Federal High Court. My cars and properties have been released to me. I never believed that I would be fighting the federal government at my age. But I have to fight for what is mine. This is proof that the Nigerian justice system still works.
The Daily Post reported in July 2024 that he was arrested again on allegations including crypto fraud, terrorism financing, and aiding cybercrime. He was released just days later.
Frequently asked questions
- What apps are owned by Blord? The Nigerian billionaire owns Billpoint, Jet Pay, Jet Pro, BitShop, Dolla, and the Famous app.
- Where is Blord from? He is from Umuji Ebenebe, Anambra, Nigeria.
- Who are Blord's children? He has two sons: Eliot, born in 2020, and Alexander, born in 2023.
The diverse sources fueling Blord's net worth reflect his strategic grip on fintech, cryptocurrency, and real estate. His success across these sectors has propelled his financial rise, making him one of Nigeria’s youngest billionaires.
Source: Briefly News
Favour Adeaga (Lifestyle writer) Dr. Favour Adeaga is an author, speaker, and coach. He graduated with a degree in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Nigeria. He did his internship at The Nation Newspaper and taught diploma students in Newspaper and Magazine courses at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi. He has curated the facts and life hacks category since 2018. Dr Favour is the author of several books available on Amazon. He currently lives in Nigeria. Email: favouradeaga@gmail.com