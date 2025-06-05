Inside Blord's net worth: Real estate, cars, and crypto earnings

The belief that young people rarely build wealth through business in Nigeria is widespread, but Blord’s net worth of $5 million challenges that perception. While thriving in tech, crypto, and real estate, the rising entrepreneur maintains that:

Hard work, perseverance, and belief in yourself are the only keys to your dreams.

Key takeaways

Linus Williams, also known as Blord, is a Nigerian entrepreneur and fintech pioneer .

. His portfolio includes Blord Real Estate Ltd., Blord Jetpay Ltd., and Billpoint Technology, each generating multi-million dollar revenue streams.

Blord owns a luxury estate worth $252,400 and drives a Rolls-Royce and a Lamborghini Urus.

Profile summary

Real name Linus Williams Ifejika Nickname Blord (Bitcoin Lord) Gender Male Date of birth 14 March 1998 Age 27 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Umuji Ebenebe, Anambra, Nigeria Current residence Awka, Anambra, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Igbo Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'7" (174 cm) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Siblings 5 Marital status Married Wife Francisca Ikeolisa Children 2 University Anambra State University Profession Entrepreneur, crypto investor, fintech pioneer Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Blord’s net worth places him among Nigeria’s youngest billionaires

Reports from Pulse and Intelregion detail that the high-profile businessman has an estimated net worth of $5 million. In Naira, that is approximately ₦7.5 billion based on current exchange rates.

In a 2024 interview with YouTube content creator Steven Ndukwu, Blord discussed the extent of his wealth, saying:

People don’t know how rich I am...My houses alone are worth one billion [naira], so what are we talking about?... I’m a billionaire in naira and a millionaire in dollars, it’s as simple as that.

How Blord makes money: From crypto apps to real estate

The Nigerian entrepreneur has built a diversified business empire. Here is how he makes his money:

Cryptocurrency and fintech

According to his company's website, Linus developed several apps that reportedly generate millions of dollars through cryptocurrency trading and financial services.

These include Billpoint, Jet Pay, Jet Pro, BitShop, Dolla, and Famous, offering distinct services from crypto trading and payments to social media growth.

Real estate investments

The Bitcoin Lord has made significant investments in real estate. He founded Blord Real Estate Ltd., which reportedly owns and leases 15 commercial properties across Lekki Palm City, Thomas Estate, and Lagos City, Nigeria.

How much does Blord make a week?

In a TikTok interview shared by Trade Like A Pro, the crypto entrepreneur revealed he makes over $63,100 (₦100 million) weekly. He also mentioned that his Famous app generates over $19,000 (₦30 million) monthly.

Inside Bitcoin Lord's house and luxury car collection

The self-acclaimed billionaire purchased a two-story mansion in Ngozika Estate, Akwa, worth $252,400 (₦400 million) in 2023. He also owns two terrace duplexes in Gwarinpa worth $68,795 (₦110 million).

As for Blord’s cars, his collection and their worth include the following:

Model Worth in dollars Worth in Naira Rolls-Royce $375,000 ₦600 million 2022 Mercedes G-Wagon $139,000 ₦220 million Lamborghini Urus $271,400 ₦430 million

Blord also owns a Toyota Hilux, a Lexus GX460, and a 2022 Mercedes GLE 450.

Exploring Blord's humble beginnings

Blord was born on 14 March 1998. A Pisces, he is the eldest of six siblings, though little is known about his family.

According to his LinkedIn page, he graduated with first-class honors in Computer Science from Anambra State University in 2018.

The tech billionaire is also a family man

In July 2024, the Nigerian billionaire walked down the aisle with longtime partner Francisca Obianuju Ikeolisa in a private ceremony.

Blord’s wife, a medical doctor, is also the mother of their two sons: Williams Eliot, born 27 April 2020, and Alexander Williams, born 3 December 2023.

His wealth came under scrutiny following fraud allegations

As reported by Vanguard in 2022, Linus Williams was embroiled in a 22-month legal battle with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over internet fraud allegations.

On 7 May 2022, he celebrated his victory in the Federal High Court with an Instagram post, stating:

I finally defeated and deflated the EFCC in the Federal High Court. My cars and properties have been released to me. I never believed that I would be fighting the federal government at my age. But I have to fight for what is mine. This is proof that the Nigerian justice system still works.

The Daily Post reported in July 2024 that he was arrested again on allegations including crypto fraud, terrorism financing, and aiding cybercrime. He was released just days later.

Frequently asked questions

What apps are owned by Blord? The Nigerian billionaire owns Billpoint, Jet Pay, Jet Pro, BitShop, Dolla, and the Famous app.

The Nigerian billionaire owns Billpoint, Jet Pay, Jet Pro, BitShop, Dolla, and the Famous app. Where is Blord from? He is from Umuji Ebenebe, Anambra, Nigeria.

He is from Umuji Ebenebe, Anambra, Nigeria. Who are Blord's children? He has two sons: Eliot, born in 2020, and Alexander, born in 2023.

The diverse sources fueling Blord's net worth reflect his strategic grip on fintech, cryptocurrency, and real estate. His success across these sectors has propelled his financial rise, making him one of Nigeria’s youngest billionaires.

