Davido's net worth in 2025: a look at his lavish lifestyle and earnings

Davido's net worth, estimated in millions, reflects his status as one of Africa's top music icons, blending talent with business savvy. The popular Nigerian artist rose to fame in 2011 with his hit single Dami Duro. His new album, 5ive, was released on April 18, 2025.

Davido at State Farm Arena on November 21, 2024 (L). Davido at a party on June 29, 2024 (R). Photo by Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Davido's net worth in Naira is estimated at ₦158.9 billion ($100 million).

Davido's Nine+ Records aims to develop and nurture new talent while expanding his musical horizons.

aims to develop and nurture new talent while expanding his musical horizons. Much of Davido's income stems from his robust musical career and brand endorsement deals.

robust musical career and brand endorsement deals. He owns multiple properties in the United States and Nigeria.

Davido's profile summary

Full name David Adedeji Adeleke Gender Male Date of birth November 21, 1992 Age 32 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian-American Ethnicity African Height 5 feet 6 inches Weight 75 kg (approx) Father Adedeji Adeleke Mother Veronica Adeleke Siblings Sharon, Ashley, and Adewale Relationship status Married Wife Chioma Avril Rowland Children Hailey Veronica, Imade Adeleke, David Adedeji Adeleke Jr. (deceased) and twins Education British International School, Oakwood University, and Babcock University, Ilishan Remo Profession Singer, songwriter, and record producer Social media Instagram TikTok Facebook X (Twitter) YouTube

Davido's net worth and career earnings

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Davido's net worth in 2025 is estimated at $100 million. His wealth primarily stems from his successful music career, brand endorsement deals, and multiple business ventures.

Davido at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on September 12, 2023, in Newark, New Jersey. Photo by Dia Dipasupil

Source: Original

Exploring Davido's cars

The famous musician boasts a fleet of luxurious vehicles. Here is an overview of some of his prestigious vehicles and their estimated market value:

Car model Estimated market prices Lamborghini Aventador $400,000 Lamborghini Urus $200,000 Rolls-Royce Cullinan $350,000 Audi R8 $70,000 Bentley Bentayga $300,000

Does Davido own a private jet?

Davido reportedly owns a private jet, a BOMBARDIER 7500, which is estimated at $78 million. He acquired the plane in early 2024 and shared the news on his X channel, where he wrote,

BOMBARDIER 7500 TEAR RUBBER!

A look at Davido's house

In 2022, Davido reportedly spent $1.5 million on a luxurious mansion in Banana Island, Lagos, Nigeria. He also owns a $340,000 property in Lekki, Lagos, and a $20 million home in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

Davido owns luxurious properties in Nigeria and the United States of America. Photo: @carlots.ng on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Davido's career and income sources

Davido has stacked his income through multiple roles and business ventures. Here is a detailed breakdown:

Music career

Davido began his music career in 2011 with a hit single, Dami Duro, which received a massive audience. The following year, he launched his debut album, Omo Baba Olowo, further establishing himself in the afrobeats music scene.

However, his 2019 album, A Good Time, earned him international recognition. This includes a performance at the 2020 NPR Tiny Desk concert.

Concerts and streamings

Davido also earns his income through concert appearances. For instance, in June 2023, he headlined a concert at the 20,000-seater Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C, United States. He is also set to perform at multiple venues in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada throughout 2025.

Besides appearing at concerts, Davido commands an impressive number of streams on the various streaming platforms. For instance, he has over 4.5 million subscribers and 1.9 billion views on YouTube. He also boasts over 10.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Davido performing at The O2 Arena on January 28, 2024, in London, England. Photo by Joseph Okpako

Source: Getty Images

Brand endorsement deals

The Yebo hitmaker has also ventured into brand promotions, having partnered with popular brands. Davido's endorsements include Puma, Martell, MTN, Infinix, Pepsi, Guinness Nigeria, Munch It Nigeria, AXE, Travelbeta, Close Up, and GAC Motor.

Does Davido have a business?

Davido has multiple business ventures beyond his music career. These include:

HKN Music - a Nigerian record label he co-founded alongside his older brother, Adewale Adeleke.

Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) is his record label, which has signed several artists like Mayorkun and Peruzzi.

He recently launched Nine+ Records in partnership with UnitedMasters.

Additionally, he is a director at Pacific Holding Limited.

Who is richer, Davido or Wizkid?

Davido is wealthier than Wizkid. Davido's current net worth is $100 million, while Wizkid has a net worth estimated at $50 million.

Who is the richest artist in Nigeria in 2025?

Davido is the richest artist in Nigeria with an impressive fortune of $100 million. Wizkid and Burna Boy also rank among the richest Nigerian artists with estimated net worths of $50 million and $45 million, respectively.

Davido at the 2024 GRAMMY Awards Edition at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on February 2, 2024, in West Hollywood, California. Photo by Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

Trivia facts

Davido, whose full name is David Adedeji Adeleke (age 32 as of May 2025), was born on November 21, 1992, in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, but was raised in Nigeria.

He initially studied Business Administration at Oakwood University in the United States of America, but later dropped out to focus on music full-time.

Davido comes from a wealthy family; his father, Dr. Deji Adeleke , is a successful businessman and philanthropist.

, is a successful businessman and philanthropist. Davido's wife is Chioma Avril Rowland, with whom they share three children: a son, Ifeanyi David Adedeji Adeleke Jr., who succumbed to drowning in a pool, and twins.

Davido's net worth, estimated at $100 million, stems from music, endorsements, and investments. He is celebrated as one of the talented musicians in Africa.

READ ALSO: Burna Boy's net worth

Briefly.co.za published an article about Burna Boy, a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer. He rose to fame in 2012 with the lead single, Like to Party.

Burna Boy's net worth has cemented his status as one of Nigeria's wealthiest musicians. His portfolio includes a multi-million-dollar Lagos mansion and luxury cars like Rolls-Royces and Lamborghinis.

Source: Briefly News