Enrique Iglesias' net worth in 2025: how rich is the Latin pop star?

Enrique Iglesias' net worth, estimated at $100 million, represents a lifetime of achievements in the entertainment industry. He is a Spanish singer-songwriter famous for hits such as Ring My Bells, El Perdedor, and Bailamos. Iglesias released his final album, Final, Vol. 2, on March 28, 2024.

Enrique has sold over 130 million records worldwide, hence the King of Latin Pop nickname.

worldwide, hence the King of Latin Pop nickname. Iglesias debuted his music career in the mid-nineties , but under the stage name Enrique Martinez to avoid riding on his father's fame.

but under the stage name Enrique Martinez to avoid riding on his father's fame. Iglesias owns a $3.6 million Gulfstream IV jet, which he uses to travel to his concert venues.

Enrique Iglesias' profile summary

Full name Enrique Miguel Iglesias Preysler Gender Male Date of birth May 8, 1975 Age 50 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Madrid, Spain Current residence Miami, Florida, United States Nationality Spanish and American Ethnicity Mixed Height 6 feet 2 inches Weight 80 kg (approx) Father Julio Iglesias Mother Isabel Preysler Siblings Julio Iglesias, Jr., Chabeli Iglesias, Tamara Falcó Relationship status Married Wife Anna Kournikova Children Nicholas, Lucy, and Mary Education Gulliver Prep and the University of Miami Profession Singer and songwriter Social media Instagram TikTok Facebook X (Twitter)

Enrique Iglesias' net worth and career earnings

Enrique Iglesias' net worth in 2025 is estimated at $100 million. He accumulated wealth through his impressive career as a Spanish singer-songwriter and record producer.

How much does Enrique Iglesias charge for a concert?

The Bailamos hit singer's concert fees vary based on factors like event type, location, date, and duration. For instance, in 2015, it is reported that Enrique was paid $485,000 to perform for one hour during the Texas Holiday Concert.

Is Enrique Iglesias a billionaire?

Enrique is not a billionaire. However, he is a millionaire with an estimated net worth of approximately $100 million thanks to his successful career in the music scene.

A look at Enrique Iglesias' house

Enrique Iglesias and his wife, Anna Kournikova, reside in a $26 million mansion in the Bay Point neighbourhood of Miami, Florida. This two-story home boasts seven bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and 17,528 square feet of living space, complete with a pool, tennis court, private dock, and boat jetty.

Enrique Iglesias' career and income sources

Enrique's income primarily comes from his successful music career. Here is a detailed breakdown:

Music career

Iglesias began his music career in the mid-1990s under the stage name Enrique Martinez to avoid leveraging his famous family name. He released his debut album Enrique Iglesias on November 21, 1995, and featured top songs like Experiencia Religiosa and Si Tú Te Vas.

The self-titled album was a massive success, selling over six million copies worldwide. It also earned him a Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop Album in 1997.

In 1999, he released Enrique, an album which helped him crossover into the English-speaking market. Over the following years, he continued to release successful albums and hits. Some of Enrique Iglesias' most popular songs include:

El Perdón

Súbeme la radio

Hero

Loco

Ring My Bells

El Perdedor

Enrique Iglesias' album sales

Enrique has sold over 180 million albums worldwide, making him among the best-selling Latin music artists ever. His album Escape (2001) stands out as his best-selling album, with over 10 million copies sold worldwide, followed by Enrique (1999) with nearly 3.75 million copies sold.

Merchandise sales

Enrique Iglesias also earns income by selling various merchandise on his website. Some products he sells include a Futbol jersey that costs $50, while a Unisex El Baseball Jersey retails at $30. Other merchandise includes t-shirts, hoodies, hats, vinyl records, posters, and accessories.

Endorsement deals

Enrique has collaborated with popular brands spanning various sectors, including fashion, beauty, health, and consumer goods. These brands include Atlantico Rum, Azzaro, and Doritos, among others.

Why did Enrique Iglesias stop making music?

Enrique has not retired from making music but has stopped releasing his music in the traditional album format. During an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, he revealed why he quit making albums, describing the process as "gruelling". Enrique said,

But I feel I'm in this chapter of my life, and making an album, it's a grueling process for me.

Who is richer, Julio or Enrique?

Julio Iglesias is wealthier than his son Enrique. The Yo Canto singer has a net worth estimated at $600 million, compared to his son's $100 million.

Trivia facts

Enrique is the son of famous Spanish singer Julio Iglesias and Filipino socialite Isabel Preysler.

Iglesias has won 190 awards from 527 nominations, including 10 Latin Grammy Awards and 3 Grammy Awards.

He has collaborated with many top artists, including Whitney Houston, Lionel Richie, Usher, Pitbull, Nicky Jam, and Lil Wayne.

Enrique Iglesias' wife is Anna Kournikova, a former professional tennis player. They have been together since 2001 after meeting on the set of his Escape music video.

Enrique Iglesias' net worth stems from music royalties, ticket sales, and album sales. From debuting his career as a Latino artist in the mid-nineties to crossing over to the English music scene, Enrique has accumulated a significant fortune.

