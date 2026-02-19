Former The Mommy Club reality TV star Mpumi “Mrs Mops” Mophatlane showed off her BBL recently

In a short Instagram clip, Mrs Mops showed off her curves, wearing workout attire, seemingly headed to the gym

Mzansi ignited a debate around this trend, questioning why some people, especially women, opt to have bigger bottoms

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Mpumi “Mrs Mops” Mophatlane is one of the celebrities who allegedly underwent BBL surgery. Image: Mpumimops

Source: Instagram

South African reality TV star Mpumi “Mrs Mops” Mophatlane has flaunted her BBL on numerous occassions.

Although many of her fans labelled hers "the best BBL in Mzansi", there is still a handful of users who are left puzzled by it.

SA engages in the big BBL debate

While other celebrities stay silent about their procedures, Mrs Mops revealed on the reality TV show The Mommy Club that she did go under the knife and he was assisted by a local doctor instead of one in Turkey.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I didn’t go to Turkey. We have such good doctors in South Africa. Why would I go to Turkey?"

Although Mpumi's new figure impressed many people, some are slamming her for making it seem as though she got her body from regular gym visits.

Mzansi has so many questions surrounding BBLs that they posed a few and slammed the ladies in the process.

@Annihilator_00

"Are these BBL procedures long-lasting?"

@LuckygirlWaseSA asked:

"I will never understand people who do BBL, tummy tuck I understand but BBL? Putting something in my body?? Aikhona bafowethu. (No, guys.)"

@codeofV said:

"Hehe banna, I thought y'all said SA huns don't need a BBL. Looks like y'all spoke too soon, every week it's a new bbl baddie."

@warrenbeats stated:

"Jah ne peer pressure of getting a BBL is getting out of hand."

On the contrary, some people say this BBL was done properly compared to other Mzansi stars. Below are some of the positive reactions from fans:

@chosenwani shared:

"She either used a different surgeon than all SA huns, or refused to be silent when they were working on her...she was fully involved in the process."

@msmonakhisi responded:

"That is the mother of all bbls. Such a pretty lady."

@Professor117496 added:

"Seems like this BBL thing looks good on them only when it’s covered with clothes."

Ratile Mabitsela flaunts a beautiful face

In a previous report from Briefly News, South African reality TV star Ratile Mabitsela served looks and body in a stunning post

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted the gorgeous picture of the former Mommy Club star

Many netizens couldn't help but flood th @Itss_Lungii stated:

"I really love her new look (Im trying to zoom in on her face cause I still don’t recognise her). Anyway, I wish the girlies would know never to stop looking the way they want because they are married, be a married baddie man, don’t wait for divorce or to get cheated on."e comment section with their reactions to Mabitsela's photos. One fan commented,

Source: Briefly News