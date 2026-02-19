Mpumi “Mrs Mops” Mophatlane’s “Proper BBL” Sparks Debate Around the On-Trend Surgery
- Former The Mommy Club reality TV star Mpumi “Mrs Mops” Mophatlane showed off her BBL recently
- In a short Instagram clip, Mrs Mops showed off her curves, wearing workout attire, seemingly headed to the gym
- Mzansi ignited a debate around this trend, questioning why some people, especially women, opt to have bigger bottoms
South African reality TV star Mpumi “Mrs Mops” Mophatlane has flaunted her BBL on numerous occassions.
Although many of her fans labelled hers "the best BBL in Mzansi", there is still a handful of users who are left puzzled by it.
SA engages in the big BBL debate
While other celebrities stay silent about their procedures, Mrs Mops revealed on the reality TV show The Mommy Club that she did go under the knife and he was assisted by a local doctor instead of one in Turkey.
"I didn’t go to Turkey. We have such good doctors in South Africa. Why would I go to Turkey?"
Although Mpumi's new figure impressed many people, some are slamming her for making it seem as though she got her body from regular gym visits.
Mzansi has so many questions surrounding BBLs that they posed a few and slammed the ladies in the process.
@Annihilator_00
"Are these BBL procedures long-lasting?"
@LuckygirlWaseSA asked:
"I will never understand people who do BBL, tummy tuck I understand but BBL? Putting something in my body?? Aikhona bafowethu. (No, guys.)"
@codeofV said:
"Hehe banna, I thought y'all said SA huns don't need a BBL. Looks like y'all spoke too soon, every week it's a new bbl baddie."
@warrenbeats stated:
"Jah ne peer pressure of getting a BBL is getting out of hand."
On the contrary, some people say this BBL was done properly compared to other Mzansi stars. Below are some of the positive reactions from fans:
@chosenwani shared:
"She either used a different surgeon than all SA huns, or refused to be silent when they were working on her...she was fully involved in the process."
@msmonakhisi responded:
"That is the mother of all bbls. Such a pretty lady."
@Professor117496 added:
"Seems like this BBL thing looks good on them only when it’s covered with clothes."
