A South African marriage counsellor revealed he and his wife dated for a full decade without ever kissing before finally marrying in 2011

The couple met in high school and built their relationship around faith, shared values, and strict personal boundaries that shaped their future together

Their story has reignited conversations about modern dating, ministry integrity, and whether traditional courtship principles still have a place today after Bakhe Dlamini share it on social media

Popular South African marriage counsellor has left many people stunned after revealing that he and his wife did not kiss once during their entire 10-year courtship.

Bakhe Dlamini and his wife are devoted Christians. Images: Bakhe Dlamini

Source: Facebook

Bakhe Dlamini shared the revelation in a Facebook post on 14 February 2026. He explained that he and his wife, Nokwanda, only shared their first kiss at the altar in 2011. The couple met in 2001 while still in Grade 11. They dated for a decade before tying the knot.

Dlamini, who is based in KwaZulu-Natal, said the decision was centred on faith and respect for his future wife. He explained that both of them were committed Christians. They wanted to honour their beliefs by abstaining from physical intimacy before marriage. The pair are now 15 years into marriage and share three children. They work together as family therapists who host seminars and relationship talks across the country.

A love story built on boundaries

Long before the wedding bells rang, Dlamini told his then-girlfriend early in the relationship that kissing was off the table. Years later, she started questioning him. He admitted it was not because he lacked attraction. In fact, he feared that a kiss would lead to sexual activity before marriage, which was something he was determined to avoid.

Their relationship began at a Student Christian Fellowship gathering in 2001. Even when they attended their matric dance together in 2002, Dlamini said they refrained from physical intimacy.

See Bakha Dlamini's post below:

Dlamini leaves Mzansi inspired

Briefly News compiled comments from Bakhe Dlamini below.

Alex Dankie commented:

“This is why I often say that you should always meet someone who has the same values, principles, and faith as you. You guys deserve each other. She is your type. You both trusted the journey, and it worked positively.”

Philly Mpina wrote:

“Self-control starts before marriage, not in marriage. If someone fails to control him/ her self before marriage, there is no way they can control themselves in marriage. Salute you, bro.”

Nokuthula Hector said:

“The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom.”

Mmabatho D Makotanyane noted:

“What an interesting story. This is so amazing. Indeed, sexual immorality is demonic - it invites all the bad things: delays, more spiritual attacks, negative patterns difficult to get rid of.”

Maria Mamiza Ndlovu wrote:

“I am proposing that your beautiful love story be turned into a movie. “

Bakhe Dlamini with his family after church on 1 February 2026. Image: Bakhe Dlamini

Source: Facebook

