French rugby player Quentin Philippe tragically lost his life in an avalanche, alongside two of his friends.

The 29-year-old, together with Hugo Neuville, 31, and Alexis Rassat, 35, had gone skiing in Courmayeur, Italy, after their weekend match was postponed, when disaster struck. Reports from France indicate that one of the men died at the scene, another passed away in hospital shortly after being rescued, and the third succumbed to cardiac arrest in hospital on Monday.

Annecy-le-Vieux Rugby Club expressed their sorrow in a statement:

“Our courageous and devoted captain has passed away. On Sunday, after a postponed league match, Quentin Philippe was caught in an avalanche near Courmayeur and did not survive. We are heartbroken.

Quentin, who loyally represented our club for many years, played a key role in its resurgence. He was central to our remarkable 2023/2024 season, which saw us win both the Alpes committee and Auvergne Rhône-Alpes league titles, reach the semi-finals of the French championship, and earn promotion to Federale 3.

As our captain throughout this challenging season, Quentin, a true strategist, was passionate about stats and analysis. He had a natural talent for inspiring and uniting the team, always motivating the players through difficult times.

Here in Glaisins, we are in shock. His presence will be deeply missed, yet we take comfort in knowing he will continue to watch over his friends from above.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to his parents and two brothers.”

Source: Briefly News