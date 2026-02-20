Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly shown interest in 20-year-old midfielder Hubert Gyau, but the full details surrounding the situation remain unclear.

Chiefs ‘initiate contact’ over Gyau

A report by Soccer Laduma indicates that Danish outfits FC Midtjylland and Randers FC, along with Tanzanian side Azam FC, are keeping tabs on the highly rated Ghanaian midfielder.

Gyau, who is contracted to Asante Kotoko, has netted four goals in 21 league matches this season. The player is represented by Prosport International, whose CEO, Mike Makaab, has downplayed suggestions of any formal negotiations.

Makaab clarified that, to his knowledge, no club has officially approached them regarding Gyau’s services.

“To be honest, we haven’t received any formal enquiry from any club about Hubert. We only recently signed him, so I’m not in a position to confirm whether the reports are accurate or not,” Makaab explained.

He further stated that if there is genuine interest, it may have been directed to Asante Kotoko rather than the agency, although he could not confirm that either.

“If there is interest, perhaps Chiefs have engaged Asante directly, but I cannot verify that. We’ve just brought the player on board and we don’t operate by signing someone and immediately putting him on the market. We must first assess his contractual position, and we are fully aware that he remains on a long-term deal with Asante Kotoko, which we respect,” Makaab added.

Source: Briefly News