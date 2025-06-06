Keneilwe Shalaba appeared in court for allegedly selling her son to a sangoma for R75,000, asking for him to be killed

The sangoma, Sebokoana Khounyana, stated that he planned to plead guilty after leading police to the boy's grave

South Africans were disgusted with the mother's behaviour, questioning how she could sell her child to be killed

Keneilwe Shalaba is accused of selling her son, Kutlwanao, to a sangoma for R75,000, asking for him to be killed. Image: @Sli_Masikane

GAUTENG – South Africans are outraged after another mother has found herself in the headlines for allegedly selling a child.

A week after Kelly Smith was sentenced to life imprisonment for human trafficking and kidnapping in relation to the disappearance of Joslin Smith, Keneilwe Shalaba’s actions left many fuming.

The Vanderbijlpark mother is alleged to have sold her two-year-old son to a sangoma for R75,000, while originally lying to the police and community members that he had been kidnapped.

Like Shalaba, Smith was also accused of selling her child to a sangoma.

Shalaba accused of selling her son

Shalaba, along with Lesotho-born sangoma, Sebokoana Khounyana, have both appeared in court in connection with the premeditated murder of Kutlwano.

Prosecutors have alleged that Shalaba approached the sangoma to assist her in killing her son because she was unhappy with the baby’s gender. She is also accused of selling him to Khounyana for R75,000. Shalaba is facing charges of premeditated murder, as well as conspiracy to commit robbery and making a false statement to the police.

She initially reported that unknown men kidnapped Kutlwano on 13 November 2024, claiming they snatched her son from her while she was walking with him strapped to her back. When she was arrested a few days later, she allegedly confessed to selling him.

Keneilwe Shalaba is accused of selling her son to a sangoma, Sebokoana Khounyana. Image: @KayaNews

Sangoma led police to Kutlwano’s grave

The 50-year-old Lesotho national, Khounyana, was arrested on Thursday, 29 May 2025, after he led police to the grave where the remains believed to be the toddler were buried. A post-mortem is being conducted to ascertain what was done to Kutlwano.

During his first appearance in court on 2 June 2025. He also stated that he intended to plead guilty. However, his lawyers argued that it was just an outburst because he was unfamiliar with the legal system.

South Africans are disgusted by latest update

Social media users fumed online, as many could not understand why a mother would do such a thing to her own child.

Tdee ZA stated:

“Just last week, it was Child Protection week, and now we hear such stories. What an evil world we live in.”

Simmy Viv added:

“I keep reading this and cannot comprehend it still.”

Palesa Paloo Mofokeng asked:

“How can a mother do this to their own child? Yoh, heartbreaking.”

Anisah Ebrahim stated:

“They really should bring back the death penalty.”

Tsholofelo Mo stated:

“She wanted the money. She is lying.”

Promise Ndala said:

“This woman doesn't deserve to be a mother. She's evil.”

Alain Nkodia exclaimed:

“Two years old. No sickness. No accidents. Just because of the wrong gender. No words can justify it.”

Obakeng Leeuw said:

“Imagine killing your baby for money 🥲 Some women though.”

Shalaba gives birth to twins behind bars

Briefly News also reported that Shalaba gave birth to twins while she was in custody.

The North West mother faces several charges in relation to the death of her two-year-old son.

The State opposed bail, outlining several reasons, including her interference with witnesses.

