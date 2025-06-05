Man Lived with Sister's Body in Shallow Grave for Nearly a Year Before Confessing
- A man in Mpumalanga was arrested after confessing to killing his sister following an argument on May 29, 2024
- Police discovered the body of his sister in a shallow grave at the man's house a year after she was murdered
- The 30-year-old man allegedly killed and buried his sister, and led police to the grave at a residence in Kabokweni
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
Police exhumed the body of a 40-year-old woman on Thursday, 5 June 2025, after her brother allegedly confessed to killing her and burying her in a shallow grave in the yard of their family home in Kabokweni, Mpumalanga.
What happened between the two?
It is alleged that the 30-year-old brother killed and buried the sister at their residence in Kabokweni on 29 May 2024. The suspect was arrested this week after telling community members he had “been haunted” since the killing. He confessed after being beaten during an altercation over a stolen laptop.
According to police, the man told investigators he got into a heated argument with his sister on 29 May 2024. He allegedly struck her during the fight, killing her, then secretly buried her on the property. He remained quiet and kept this secret for over a year. The community alerted the police about the incident, which led to the discovery of her body and his arrest.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
What you need to know about women being murdered in SA
- Olorato Mongale was murdered and her body was dumped, hours after she went on a date with the man.
- A woman from Phoenix in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, died while standing outside her house on 21 October.
- Ithabeleng Motleleng, a 20-year-old from Protea South, was found dead under her boyfriend's bed after a four-day search by her family, sparking shock and heartbreak.
- Police have opened a murder case following the discovery of a woman dead inside her locked room in Siyabuswa.
- Madhumathie Bunwarie was tragically killed when a battery was thrown off a bridge onto her vehicle.
- The South African Police Service is investigating a case of murder after two elderly women were killed in the Eastern Cape.
- Senzo Mchunu has revealed that 110 women have been murdered since October in KwaZulu-Natal.
- The communities of Bloemfontein and Botshabelo are mourning after three women were tragically killed in separate incidents within a week, highlighting the ongoing issue of gender-based violence.
3 Women From 1 Family Killed in Lusikisiki
In a previous report, Briefly News stated that Lusikisiki has been rocked by another mass killing after three women were gunned down in their home in the Sitshayelo locality. The incident is reminiscent of several others in the province, notably the murders of 18 people at Nyathi village, Ngobozana, in September 2024.
Five people were killed and two children were injured. Numerous shootings targeting families or large groups of people have since followed. In the latest incident, a balaclava-clad man allegedly entered a home and shot and killed the three female occupants inside on Thursday, 20 February 2025.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Justin Williams (Editorial Assistant) Justin Williams is a multimedia journalist who recently completed his Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in Film & Multimedia Production and English Literary Studies from the University of Cape Town. He is a former writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa: South African chapter. You can contact Justin at justin.williams@briefly.co.za