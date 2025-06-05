A man in Mpumalanga was arrested after confessing to killing his sister following an argument on May 29, 2024

Police discovered the body of his sister in a shallow grave at the man's house a year after she was murdered

The 30-year-old man allegedly killed and buried his sister, and led police to the grave at a residence in Kabokweni

Police exhumed the body of a 40-year-old woman on Thursday, 5 June 2025, after her brother allegedly confessed to killing her and burying her in a shallow grave in the yard of their family home in Kabokweni, Mpumalanga.

What happened between the two?

It is alleged that the 30-year-old brother killed and buried the sister at their residence in Kabokweni on 29 May 2024. The suspect was arrested this week after telling community members he had “been haunted” since the killing. He confessed after being beaten during an altercation over a stolen laptop.

According to police, the man told investigators he got into a heated argument with his sister on 29 May 2024. He allegedly struck her during the fight, killing her, then secretly buried her on the property. He remained quiet and kept this secret for over a year. The community alerted the police about the incident, which led to the discovery of her body and his arrest.

What you need to know about women being murdered in SA

3 Women From 1 Family Killed in Lusikisiki

In a previous report, Briefly News stated that Lusikisiki has been rocked by another mass killing after three women were gunned down in their home in the Sitshayelo locality. The incident is reminiscent of several others in the province, notably the murders of 18 people at Nyathi village, Ngobozana, in September 2024.

Five people were killed and two children were injured. Numerous shootings targeting families or large groups of people have since followed. In the latest incident, a balaclava-clad man allegedly entered a home and shot and killed the three female occupants inside on Thursday, 20 February 2025.

