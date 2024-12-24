Senzo Mchunu has revealed that 110 women have been murdered since October in KwaZulu-Natal

The Police Minister stated that most of these murders were committed by partners of the women

64 of the women were shot and killed in the province, while 24 others were stabbed to death

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has revealed that 110 women have been murdered in KwaZulu-Natal since the beginning of October, many of them by their partners.

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL – The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence has come and gone, but it’s done little to stagnate the murder of women in the province.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu highlighted the worrying trend playing out in the province, stating that over 100 women were murdered in KZN in just three months.

The minister made the admission during a Safer Festive Season Operations event in the Eastern Cape on Monday, 23 December.

110 women murdered since October in KZN

KZN has been in the news of late for several violent murders of women, but many other cases don’t even make the news. Mchunu revealed that at least 110 women were murdered since the beginning of October.

Of the 110 murders, 64 women were shot dead, 24 were stabbed, and 15 women were beaten to death. Four others suffered blunt force trauma, while three women were burned to death.

The minister also noted that many of these women were killed by those close to them.

“Crimes against women and children remain an area of concern in this province. In the past week alone, a number of young women have lost their lives at the hands of their partners,” the minister stated.

Horrific murders committed against women

The province has been in the news of late for several horrific murders. On Monday, 23 December, an 18-year-old was beaten and strangled to death in Harding, allegedly by her boyfriend.

On 20 December, a man in Umkomaas stabbed his partner and their three-old son to death before killing himself.

In another horrific incident, a 27-year-old was stabbed 36 times in front of her son in Durnacol, in Northern KZN. She passed away two weeks later as a result of her injuries.

Her partner, who is also the father of the child, handed himself over to police following the stabbing.

“Of concern is that the majority of these women were killed by people known to them. As the police, we reaffirm our commitment to putting an end to the scourge of Gender Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) in the country,” Mchunu added.

KZN man films murder confession

One of the most horrific recent murder cases in the province occurred on 17 December when a KZN man filmed a murder confession.

Briefly News reported that the man shared a video on Facebook in which he confessed to killing his ex-girlfriend, explaining why he did so.

The video, which went viral on social media, showed the man with his alleged victim's blood on his face and an image of her lifeless body.

