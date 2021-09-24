New Season of 'Blood & Water' Premieres, SA Reacts: "#BloodAndWater Is the Best"

Blood & Water 's excited fans have taken to social media to react to the new season of the drama series

Season 2 of the star-studded show premiered on Netflix this Friday morning, 24 September

Some of the cast members of the epic Mzansi series are Natasha Thahane, Cindy Mahlangu and Ama Qamata

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Season 2 of Blood & Water is finally here. The excited viewers of the drama series have taken to social media to react to the new season.

The second instalment of the show premiered on Netflix this Friday, 24 September and its fans have been streaming it ever since it dropped. The series has a star-studded cast including stunners Cindy Mahlangu, Natasha Thahane and talented actress Ama Qamata.

The new season of 'Blood & Water' has premiered. Image: @cindy_thando, @amaqamata, @natasha_thahane

Source: Instagram

The fans of the show have taken to Twitter and expressed that Blood & Water's production is on another level. They praised the scriptwriters and the producers of the show for doing a marvellous job on Season 2.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions from the viewers of the series since Season 2 debuted. Check out some of their comments below:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@RealEvidence3 said:

"We are in. Pakhati, inside. #BloodAndWater Season 2."

@MeloMaoka wrote:

"What a stunning production and cast. Watch as they takeover the Top 10 lists worldwide."

@GottaHaveMC commented:

"#BloodAndWater is the best SA production that is currently out right now… Gambit Productions went HARD."

@NandoGigaba said:

"#BloodAndWater S2 is looking clean. The writing team for the series doesn't miss."

@Kimberleyroyalt added:

"Gonna spend my weekend binge watching this #BloodandWater."

Season 2 of Blood & Water to premiere on Heritage Day

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cindy Mahlangu revealed that Blood & Water Season 2 will debut on Netflix this Friday, 24 September. Fans of the drama series had been begging the producers of the show to drop the highly-anticipated season following the success of Season 1.

The stunning actress took to social media to share with her followers that their wish would finally come true on Friday. She posted a snap of herself with co-star Ama Qamata. The star captioned her Instagram post:

"Blood and Water Season 2. Premiering on @netflixsa this Friday."

Cindy portrays the character of Zama Bolton while Ama plays the role of Puleng Khumalo in the lit show. Gail Mabalane, who plays the role of Thandeka Khumalo in the series, took to Cindy's comment section to react to her post. Gail commented:

"The love I have for you both!"

The viewers of the show also took to Cindy's comment section on the photo-sharing app to share their thoughts on her post.

Source: Briefly.co.za